The Easy Way To Swap Lard With Another Fat In Homemade Flour Tortillas

While corn tortillas are a Mexican culinary tradition, flour tortillas are believed to have come to the Americas via the Old World. Spaniards brought a simple, longstanding tortilla recipe (along with its key ingredients of flour and lard) to Mexico. Flour tortillas have since become a staple of northern Mexican and Mexican American cuisines, used interchangeably with corn tortillas for tacos and quesadillas and inspiring their own dishes like burritos and fajitas.

Traditional Mexican recipes for scratch-made flour tortillas typically blend flour, water, and lard into dough before separating the dough into balls to roll out and cook on a griddle. The lard helps bind the dough but also imparts a delicious flavor. Lard is a solid fat that easily breaks down and forms a cohesive mass of dough with the flour. The optimal substitutes for lard are likewise solid fats like butter or shortening. However, you can also use vegetable oil with a simple procedural tweak.

If you use shortening or butter, the swap is a one-to-one ratio. Blend the same amount of room temperature, solid butter, or shortening as you would lard into the flour before adding hot water slowly until you can form the dough into a cohesive ball. If you're using oil or another liquid fat like bacon grease, you will add the same amount of fat, but add the oil and hot water simultaneously.