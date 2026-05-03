I Love This Elevated High-Protein Costco Item For A Quick Snack
The great thing about Costco is that there are so many hidden gems within the aisles. To be honest, you'll probably never make a dent in all the tasty food and drinks it has in those wide and tall walls. Case in point: I've walked by the Honey Smoked Fish Salmon Stackers by Honey Smoked Fish Co. dozens of times before I finally picked it up. And lucky that I did because it's excellent. You can find it in the refrigerated section near the smoked salmon and cheeses. It's somewhat inconspicuous, though, because it's small for Costco standards — the place where you can buy pounds of lasagna.
And yet, the snack is mouth-wateringly delicious. Not only do I, an adult, like it, but my toddler does, too. So if you're seeking a protein alternative to incorporate into your household that goes beyond milk or protein bars, then make sure to scoop up a pack. You'll get four packages with 3 ounces of food each. It comes with honey smoked salmon, lemon chive spread, a few rice crackers, and even a spreader, all in one convenient pack.
The salmon is sweet and smoky, as the name implies, but then we get richness and a burst of lemon from the creamy spread. The spread is soft, while the fish brings a bit of chew and saltiness. Lastly, the rice crackers offer a terrific thin, crisp snap to juxtapose the delicate nature of the other elements. This trio creates a rich and satisfying snack that goes beyond your average premade snack pack. This is like an elevated, adult Lunchable.
Nutrition facts and what online chatter says about the snack pack
If you're wondering about the nutritional information, each 3-ounce pack contains 240 calories, 15 grams of fat, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 grams of protein. Plus, one container has 1200 milligrams of omega-3s; salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3, by the way. It's perfect to pop in your work fridge to eat on your lunch break — don't worry, it's not stinky like microwaving fish in the communal microwave. They're gluten-free, too, making them a more inclusive snack for those with food sensitivities.
Redditors generally feel similarly, sharing that they're totally obsessed with the snack trays and that eating them made them feel classy. They call out that the salmon appears high quality, which further enhances the snacking experience and taste. Other online reviews share that they like to pair it with fresh tomato, cucumber, or other veggies; I'd reckon this is a good way to add a refreshing, moist element. And it's true, these are not your basic pre-portioned snacks. Not everyone is smitten, though, as some say the fish is too salty or a bit fishy.
I hope to see more from Honey Smoked Fish Co. at Costco; the brand also sells a chipotle lime version or a honey smoked cracker pepper salmon option. Truth be told, I wish it came with more than four portions; interestingly, it used to be sold in a three-pack when I tasted them in my round-up of the best meat snacks at Costco — perhaps the warehouse heard my prayer then, too. Costco, can we up it to a five-pack instead?