I Love This Elevated High-Protein Costco Item For A Quick Snack

The great thing about Costco is that there are so many hidden gems within the aisles. To be honest, you'll probably never make a dent in all the tasty food and drinks it has in those wide and tall walls. Case in point: I've walked by the Honey Smoked Fish Salmon Stackers by Honey Smoked Fish Co. dozens of times before I finally picked it up. And lucky that I did because it's excellent. You can find it in the refrigerated section near the smoked salmon and cheeses. It's somewhat inconspicuous, though, because it's small for Costco standards — the place where you can buy pounds of lasagna.

And yet, the snack is mouth-wateringly delicious. Not only do I, an adult, like it, but my toddler does, too. So if you're seeking a protein alternative to incorporate into your household that goes beyond milk or protein bars, then make sure to scoop up a pack. You'll get four packages with 3 ounces of food each. It comes with honey smoked salmon, lemon chive spread, a few rice crackers, and even a spreader, all in one convenient pack.

The salmon is sweet and smoky, as the name implies, but then we get richness and a burst of lemon from the creamy spread. The spread is soft, while the fish brings a bit of chew and saltiness. Lastly, the rice crackers offer a terrific thin, crisp snap to juxtapose the delicate nature of the other elements. This trio creates a rich and satisfying snack that goes beyond your average premade snack pack. This is like an elevated, adult Lunchable.