14 Hidden Gems In Costco's Grocery Aisles You Shouldn't Overlook

Whether you're buying a Costco membership for the first time or shop at the warehouse several times a month, it's impossible to be familiar with every item on the store's shelves. While there's nothing inherently wrong with sticking to the basics on each trip, it can cause you to miss out on some items that could become a new favorite. After all, there are several hidden gems in Costco's grocery aisles that you might want to pick up on your next (or first) trip to the warehouse.

To help you make some new discoveries, we've assembled a list of some of our favorite products from the store's lesser-known items. Beyond including some of our personal favorites here at Tasting Table, we also researched online reviews to find additional unheralded items found on Costco's shelves. Read on to discover some hidden gems that you might want to add to your cart the next time you're shopping at Costco.