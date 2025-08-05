14 Hidden Gems In Costco's Grocery Aisles You Shouldn't Overlook
Whether you're buying a Costco membership for the first time or shop at the warehouse several times a month, it's impossible to be familiar with every item on the store's shelves. While there's nothing inherently wrong with sticking to the basics on each trip, it can cause you to miss out on some items that could become a new favorite. After all, there are several hidden gems in Costco's grocery aisles that you might want to pick up on your next (or first) trip to the warehouse.
To help you make some new discoveries, we've assembled a list of some of our favorite products from the store's lesser-known items. Beyond including some of our personal favorites here at Tasting Table, we also researched online reviews to find additional unheralded items found on Costco's shelves. Read on to discover some hidden gems that you might want to add to your cart the next time you're shopping at Costco.
That's It mini fruit bars
With so many different fruit-based snack options (including fruit snacks, dried fruit, and fruit bars), knowing which ones to add to your Costco cart can be difficult. But the That's It mini fruit bars are one of the hidden gems you shouldn't walk by the next time you're at your local warehouse.
These That's It fruit bars make for a quick and easy snack that you can pack for school, work lunches, or when you're out and about — and don't have to feel guilty about choosing something that's too salty or sugary. Each bar features just two ingredients: apples and either strawberries, mangoes, or blueberries. As the product name says — That's It! Despite being free of any added sugars, the bars offer a slightly sweet and satisfying flavor. They're also gluten-free, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and paleo-friendly.
Foster Farms take out crispy wings classic buffalo style
We learned of these wings from Foster Farms when sifting through customer feedback for various Costco products — and nearly everything we read indicated it was worthy of inclusion on this list. Reviewers noted they turn out nice and crispy when cooked in an air fryer, with some stating they taste so good, you don't even need to add the included sauce packets.
Of course, one of the best decisions we made was actually trying this hidden gem from Costco after discovering it online. These are undoubtedly one of the must-have frozen foods from Costco, particularly if you're able to cook them in an air fryer. Additionally, feel free to skip the included sauces, and opt for some of your own personal favorite sauces instead. These are incredible — and a welcome treat for anyone who adheres to a gluten-free diet.
Unreal dark chocolate coconut minis
If you're a fan of coconut and chocolate, then these Unreal dark chocolate minis deserve a spot in your Costco shopping cart the next time you're in search of a sweet treat at the store. Each of these mini chocolate bars has only 70 calories, and they're certified gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, as well. Customers on Costco's website rave about these yummy chocolate bars, with an overwhelming majority of folks giving them a 5-star rating in their reviews.
More than that, the Unreal dark chocolate minis took the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of the best vegan snacks at Costco. Similar to a Mounds bar but gluten-friendly, these candies are creamy, decadent, and bound to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth (provided they're a fan of coconut and dark chocolate, of course).
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels
If there's one Kirkland brand salty snack that you should always keep in the pantry, it's these peanut butter pretzels. After all, the store's in-house brand of peanut butter pretzels took the top spot when Tasting Table ranked its salty snack options.
While some other brands of peanut butter pretzels fall short in terms of taste, texture, or the peanut butter-to-pretzel ratio, these excel in all three of these areas. The crunchy texture, combined with the generous portion of smooth and thick peanut butter, makes these a can't-miss product from Kirkland.
Don't just take our word for it, though. With several thousand reviews on Costco's website for this item as of August 2025, these pretzels have maintained an impressively high rating. Customers describe them as an addictive and reasonably-priced snack option. If you're familiar with Costco quantities, then it won't surprise you that the container is generously-sized, too, weighing a full 3 pounds.
Kirkland Signature supreme cauliflower crust pizza
You might know that opting for Kirkland Signature products is one of the best ways to save money at Costco. However, you might have also walked by the Kirkland Signature supreme cauliflower crust pizza in the freezers wondering if it was worth trying. We're here to tell you yes: You do want to add one of these to your shopping cart the next time you're at Costco. After all, when Tasting Table ranked various Kirkland brand frozen meals from Costco, this pizza came in the top spot (even out-ranking the Kirkland Signature pepperoni thin crust).
We felt the various toppings on this Costco hidden gem (including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables) worked together to enhance the flavor and texture of the pie. The pizza is even gluten-free, making it suitable for those who can't have wheat, barley, or rye (whether for medical reasons or personal preferences).
Kirkland Signature organic coconut water
If you've ever shopped at Costco before, then you know there are countless beverage options. However, if you're like many people who focus on the soda, juice, and alcoholic options, you may be missing out on this hidden gem: Kirkland Signature organic coconut water.
While there's a time and a place for juice, soda, wine, or beer, there are also instances when you're looking for something to truly quench your thirst. Since this took the number one spot when we ranked Kirkland Signature brand drinks, it clearly fits that bill, and shouldn't be overlooked in the warehouse's aisles. Very refreshing with a mild coconut flavor, anyone who enjoys coconut water will want to make sure that a case of these cartons finds a way into their shopping cart at Costco as soon as possible.
Island Way sorbet
When we first came across this item on Costco's shelf, we were searching for a suitable gluten-free frozen option. To be sure, the picture and description on the box made them look really delicious, containing four flavors of sorbet (each served in a real fruit shell). While we weren't sure what to expect at first, as you can probably guessed, the fact that they're included on this list means we were clearly wowed by these.
All of the flavors have a really smooth and slightly creamy texture. They're not overly icy and I never notice any 'fake" flavors that you sometimes get with other frozen treats. These are also unique with their real fruit shells, which are surprisingly sturdy to eat out of. The passionate mango and zesty pomegranate are probably my two favorites, but they're all really good.
Kirkland Signature cashew clusters
If you're looking for a sweet and salty snack, then you might want to try the Kirkland Signature cashew clusters. A favorite of ours when ranking various Kirkland salty snacks, the clusters feature a mix of cashews, almonds, and pumpkin seeds. These core ingredients are combined with some cane sugar, rice syrup, sea salt, and honey. The honey and rice syrup cause the other ingredients to stick together, delivering delicious little bunches that make a sweet and salty snack.
Our taste-tester liked that these offered a hint of sweetness, but not so much that it overpowered the salt. Additionally, these are relatively filling, and could make a good snack when you're out hiking or participating in other outdoor activities. Unsurprisingly, we're far from alone when it comes to an affinity towards these clusters. They have an exceptionally high rating on Costco's website, with a great number of reviewers giving them a 5-star rating. Customers praise the mix of sweet and salty flavors, the texture, and the crunch that these deliver.
Kirkland Signature chunk chicken breast
There are many canned goods you should stock up on at Costco. One that you might not have tried (and should) is the Kirkland Signature chunk chicken breast. Another item customers have raved about on Costco's website, the canned chicken has maintained a superior star rating over seemingly countless reviews — really speaking to its quality and taste.
Reviewers share it's very moist, tender, and flavorful. Others note it's far better than other brands of canned chicken that they've tried, while sharing some ways they've used the chicken. This includes making tacos, chicken salad, casseroles, sandwiches, enchiladas, and more. Each purchase comes with six large cans (12.5 ounces each), too, so you'll have plenty to experiment with.
Having tried this a few times, as well, we can say it helps make a quick and easy lunch. Simply mix in a little mayo, then spread it between two slices of bread. You can make things a bit more exciting by mixing in a few dried cranberries, chopped celery, fresh herbs, or any other ingredients you have to help boost the flavor of chicken salad.
Lotus Foods organic millet & brown rice ramen noodles
These ramen noodles from Lotus Foods are made from organic millet and brown rice, plus they're gluten-free. We often use these as a noodle side dish with something like teriyaki chicken, or use them to make a quick chicken noodle soup (which tastes even better when you add some cut up rotisserie chicken from Costco to the pot).
One of the things we really like about these noodles (beyond how delicious they taste) is how easy they are to cook. The block of noodles takes only a few minutes to soften in the boiling water, and they're ready to enjoy. We also like to add a little chicken bouillon to the water, even if we're not planning to serve these as a soup, as this offers an extra hint of flavor. You can probably find these at a local grocery store, but they tend to be a better deal if you buy them at Costco in our experience.
Better Than Bouillon organic roasted chicken base
If you like making homemade soups and stews and haven't tried the Better Than Bouillon organic roast chicken base, then you've been missing out. While it's not officially tested and verified to be gluten-free, it's a great option to use in any recipe that calls for chicken broth.
Its flavor is much better than anything you could get out of a can or a carton. It's deliciously rich and you're able to customize the strength, unlike when you pour premade broth out of a can. Unlike traditional bouillon cubes, you scoop out as much as you want of the soft, concentrated bouillon base.
One of the ways to use this is to make a quick and easy chicken noodle soup (as mentioned above) with the Lotus Foods organic millet & brown rice ramen noodles and some rotisserie chicken chunks from Costco. However, there are counterless other creative ways to use Better than Bouillon in your cooking. You can use it to glaze meat, to upgrade your mashed potatoes, or to make gravy if you don't have any drippings.
Tru Fruit nature's strawberries frozen in white & milk chocolate
These Tru Fruit nature's strawberries frozen in white & milk chocolate are another one of our personal favorites. While many chocolate-covered strawberries (especially ones that aren't freshly made) can taste gummy or have a very off texture, these don't have that problem. Despite being frozen, they really nail that authentic chocolate-covered strawberry flavor.
Actually, the fact that they're frozen really works to their advantage. It gives the outer chocolate shell a nice crunch, making each bite more enjoyable. The strawberries are really cold, though, so if your teeth are sensitive to colder foods, be cognizant of how you bite into them.
Whether you're looking for something sweet for Valentine's Day, need a ready-to-go after-dinner treat for a party you're hosting, or just want to have something on hand when your sweet tooth strikes, you'll be glad to have these in your freezer. Like many other things, you'll also get a much bigger bag when you buy these from Costco. While you're likely to find an 8-ounce bag at your local grocery store, each bag sold at Costco holds 20 ounces.
Morey's wild Alaskan salmon season grill
These Morey's wild Alaskan seasoned salmon fillets from Costco are an excellent buy because they make a quick, and relatively healthy, dinner. Each package contains six fillets, each of which weighs about 6 ounces. The fillets come individually wrapped and seasoned with a smoky barbecue marinade, as well, and we find the marinade imparts a flavor that makes these practically irresistible.
We prefer to cook these in the oven, but the box includes directions for cooking them on a grill, as well, or even microwaving them. More than that, there are directions for how to cook them either frozen or thawed, which we appreciate. We've all had one of those days where we forgot to pull something out of the freezer for dinner, after all. With these, all you need to do is add a few minutes of extra cook time. The manufacturer does say that thawing is preferred, but having cooked these from frozen a few times, we can say it's not an issue.
Kirkland Signature beef dinner franks
Have you ever wondered what brand is behind Costco's food court hot dog? Well, the answer might not be what you were expecting. The store's food court dogs are actually made by Costco's own Kirkland Signature brand. But here's another potentially surprising piece of news: You can find the same ¼-pound hot dogs in the refrigerator section of the store.
That's right. The big box store's beef dinner franks can help you recreate your favorite part of eating in the Costco food court from the comfort of your own home. Plus, the hot dogs are sold in packs of 14, so if you're doing the math, that means you're getting more than 3 pounds of meat.
Personally, we love cooking these in the air fryer. They tend to come out hot, with a slightly crisp exterior. Using the air fryer also means that you're not standing over the stove, allowing you to work on getting the other parts of your meal together. If you love the flavor of Costco's food court hot dog, but don't think you need to indulge in a ¼-pound monster at home, Costco also sells packs of smaller hot dogs from Kirkland Signature. These have the same delicious flavor packed into a more standard-size product.
Methodology
Deciding which items to feature in this article about hidden gems from Costco wasn't easy. We here at Tasting Table have a lot of personal go-to options from the chain, and numerous other products come highly recommend from customers who've taken the time to review the items online.
In the end, we focused on a mix of product types to give some variety, and included some snacks, main meals, and sweet treats. Furthermore, we tried to include several options from lesser-known brands and companies, particularly those that might not be available in a regular grocery store.