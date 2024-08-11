10 Kirkland Signature Brand Drinks At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

I've never been a big fan of in-store private-label brands, whether it's groceries, household items, or clothing. The quality never seems to measure up to the original products. However, one company that's been impressing me in this area is Costco. Known for bulk toilet paper and affordable food court items, Costco is the go-to place for saving money on brand-name products across nearly every category.

Kirkland Signature — Costco's in-house brand, named after the original location of its headquarters in Washington state — is known for competitively priced, high-quality products that often rival or even surpass leading brands in the same category. While the specific brands behind Costco's Kirkland products aren't always obvious, the big-box chain frequently works with established manufacturers, instilling confidence in the quality of its offerings.

On a recent stroll through my usual Costco location, I noticed an impressive array of Kirkland Signature nonalcoholic beverages stacked high along the aisles. Having tried a few of these drinks already, my curiosity was piqued about the rest, and I decided to sample them all to determine which ones offer great value and which may fall short. So, attention Costco shoppers: Read on to discover if your favorite beverage — done Kirkland-style — is worth checking out.