10 Kirkland Signature Brand Drinks At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best
I've never been a big fan of in-store private-label brands, whether it's groceries, household items, or clothing. The quality never seems to measure up to the original products. However, one company that's been impressing me in this area is Costco. Known for bulk toilet paper and affordable food court items, Costco is the go-to place for saving money on brand-name products across nearly every category.
Kirkland Signature — Costco's in-house brand, named after the original location of its headquarters in Washington state — is known for competitively priced, high-quality products that often rival or even surpass leading brands in the same category. While the specific brands behind Costco's Kirkland products aren't always obvious, the big-box chain frequently works with established manufacturers, instilling confidence in the quality of its offerings.
On a recent stroll through my usual Costco location, I noticed an impressive array of Kirkland Signature nonalcoholic beverages stacked high along the aisles. Having tried a few of these drinks already, my curiosity was piqued about the rest, and I decided to sample them all to determine which ones offer great value and which may fall short. So, attention Costco shoppers: Read on to discover if your favorite beverage — done Kirkland-style — is worth checking out.
10. Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water
Sparkling water, seltzer, carbonated water, soda water — whatever you want to call it, this product is the basis of an ever-growing, multi-billion-dollar industry. Smartly, Costco introduced its own in-house version to capitalize on this burgeoning market. The company sells sparkling water in a 35-count pack of 12-ounce cans, featuring 15 lime, 10 lemon, and 10 grapefruit servings. Unfortunately, this Kirkland product leaves much to be desired.
The tasting started off well with the lemon sparkling water, which was fizzy and had a pleasant flavor. From there, the experience went downhill. The grapefruit water was only slightly fizzy and had a barely noticeable grapefruit flavor. The lime sparkling water was flat and tasteless. To be thorough, I opened a second can of both grapefruit and lime. The second serving of grapefruit remained unchanged, while the second lime was a bit more bubbly but still lacked flavor. Kirkland's packaging states that this is "essenced" with fruit flavorings, which suggests a subtle approach, and perhaps it's the company's way to differentiate from other players. However, I found the flavors too weak to be satisfying.
I paid $10.99 for the 35 pack, meaning that each can of Kirkland sparkling water cost a little over $0.31. While this is cheaper than the per-can cost of more satisfying bubly-brand sparkling water offered at other stores, the price difference isn't substantial enough to justify the inconsistency in quality and lack of flavor. Don't risk buying 35 cans of subpar sparkling water.
9. Kirkland Signature Sparkling Flavored Water
Kirkland Signature's Sparkling Flavored Water is sold in a 24 pack of 17-ounce bottles featuring three bold flavors: orange mango, black raspberry, and kiwi strawberry. With no calories and zero added sugar, these flavored waters provide a refreshing beverage that makes a great replacement for sugar-laden carbonated drinks.
The variety of flavors offers up a nice mix. My favorite was orange mango, with its balanced sweetness and a hint of tart citrus. The kiwi strawberry was too sweet for my taste, but it had a nice kiwi flavor. The black raspberry tasted the most naturally sweetened to me, though it did remind me of cough syrup. These drinks feature vitamin B12 for a nutritional boost, but keep in mind these flavored waters are sweetened with sucralose, so if you're not a fan of artificial sweeteners, you may want to avoid them. The carbonation was just right, providing a satisfying fizz when opening the twist-off cap.
Costco is clearly competing with Sparkling Ice here, as evidenced by the similar slender plastic bottles and flavor offerings. This Kirkland offering cost me $10.69 for the 24 pack (about $0.45 per bottle), while on Amazon, a 12 pack of Sparkling Ice costs $9.98 (about $0.83 per bottle), so that's nearly double Costco's price. If you're seeking a budget-friendly, zero-calorie alternative to sugary drinks, Kirkland's Sparkling Flavored Water is worth a try — despite the taste of artificial sweetener and the look of artificial colorings.
8. Kirkland Signature Vita Rain Zero
Kirkland Signature Vita Rain Zero is Costco's answer to vitaminwater's Zero Sugar line of beverages. Infused with vitamins, Vita Rain Zero comes in an array of flavors: dragon fruit, mango, acai blueberry pomegranate, and lemonade. While vitaminwater's drinks are sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, Vita Rain Zero uses sucralose.
The lemonade Vita Rain Zero tasted like lemonade-flavored water, which was refreshing and light — just don't expect it to taste like actual lemonade. The mango was yummy and reminiscent of a Vitamin C powder drink. The acai blueberry pomegranate was outstanding, with a rich blueberry flavor that stands out — definitely my favorite. However, the dragon fruit was my least favorite, as it had a strong taste of artificial sweetener and a medicinal, acidic aftertaste.
Kirkland's Vita Rain Zero comes in a 24-count package of 20-ounce bottles for $12.59, which breaks down to about $0.52 per bottle. In contrast, a 12 pack of 20-ounce vitaminwater Zero Sugar at my local Ralphs costs $19.99 or almost $1.67 per bottle — more than three times the price of Vita Rain. If you're a regular vitaminwater Zero drinker, Vita Rain Zero is worth trying for its significant cost savings.
7. Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee
Costco's cold brew coffee comes in a convenient package of 12 slender 11-ounce cans, which are quite pleasant to hold. The packaging is sleek and modern, featuring an alluring image of a Colombian jaguar. The cold brew is based on 100% Colombian coffee beans, which are roasted and packaged in U.S.-based facilities.
The coffee is a rich dark brown with a pleasing viscosity that isn't too thin, making it visually appealing and satisfying to pour. Upon tasting the beverage chilled, I was struck by its unique and earthy flavor profile. However, I found the taste somewhat flat, and lacking freshness and robustness. The coffee leans to the acidic side and has a taste that I'd categorize as medium roast.
While this Kirkland product didn't provide the bold cold brew coffee experience I had hoped for, its distinctive taste is unlike anything I've had before. Its price point of $15.49 per 12 pack — just about $1.29 per can — makes it an affordable option for budget-conscious caffeine fans like me. At the end of the day, the value and convenience of this cold brew make it hard to resist, and though I won't be adding Costco's cold brew to my regular shopping list, I'd happily drink it again.
6. Kirkland Signature Sport Drink
Costco is clearly aiming to compete with Gatorade with its Sport Drink, as evidenced in the similar packaging and flavors. As a longtime fan of the hydrating effects of Gatorade, I was impressed with this Kirkland Signature product. The 24 pack includes 20-ounce bottles of three flavors — fruit punch, orange, and blue raspberry — which I bought for $12.99, or just over $0.54 per bottle. In comparison, a similar Gatorade package at my local Smart & Final costs $17.89, or about $0.75 per bottle.
I enjoyed all three flavors of this, especially the fruit punch, which tasted identical to Gatorade's version. In a blind taste test, I doubt that I could tell the difference. The blue raspberry was my least favorite, as it lacked a certain oomph, but that might be subjective. One standout trait of Kirkland's Sport Drink selections is that they taste less salty than all of the Gatorade flavors. The nutritional label reveals that a serving contains 250 milligrams of sodium, compared to Gatorade's 270-milligram sodium content per bottle.
Kirkland Signature's sports drink is made with natural flavors and cane sugar, and each variety has 150 calories per serving, versus Gatorade's 140 calories. Costco has done an excellent job with their in-house sports drink, nailing the flavors and offering savings that will undoubtedly attract consumers.
5. Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade
Breaking into the top five, Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade is sold in a two-pack of 3-quart bottles for just $5.99, which breaks down to about $0.25 per cup. In comparison, a 1-quart bottle of Santa Cruz Organic Lemonade at my local Sprouts costs $3.99, translating to almost $1 per cup — four times the price at Costco. So, for those focused on cost savings, Costco is the clear winner.
Kirkland's offer is a simple lemonade recipe crafted with filtered water, organic lemon juice from concentrate, organic sugar, and organic lemon flavor. It's free from artificial ingredients or preservatives, making it a healthier choice for a refreshing drink. Once opened, remember to store the bottle in the refrigerator.
This pulp-free lemonade bursts with a robust lemon flavor, delivering a zesty tartness that really packs a punch. I find it best enjoyed with plenty of ice to mellow the beverage out on a scorching summer day. Overall, it's a refreshing drink with a pleasantly moderate sweetness. So, if you have room in your shopping cart, be sure to squeeze in a two-pack of this delightful lemonade.
4. Kirkland Signature Italian Sparkling Mineral Water
Sparkling mineral water can turn any moment into a special occasion. It's elegant, refreshing, and — with no sugar and zero calories — a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks. Kirkland Signature Italian Sparkling Mineral Water is a superb product that tastes great and is affordably priced.
Sourced from Italy, Costco's mineral water comes from the Meti spring of Apecchio. It comes packaged in 24 slender plastic 500-milliliter bottles that are easy to grasp, making it a great on-the-go beverage. The only ingredients are mineral water and carbon dioxide, with no added sugar or flavors. The clear plastic bottle features an image of a quaint Italian village.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sparkling Mineral Water offers a generous amount of bubbles and a crisp, effervescent taste. When deciding between other brands, price is likely to be the deciding factor. A 12-pack of S.Pellegrino bottles of the same size selling on Amazon costs about $12, while I paid $15.49 for the Kirkland 24 pack, coming to about $0.65 per bottle. Unless you have a strong preference for water sourced from the Italian Alps (where S.Pellegrino is sourced) versus the hills above Remini, save some money and choose Costco's sparkling mineral water instead.
3. Kirkland Signature Organic 100% Juice
Coming in third is Kirkland Signature Organic 100% Juice, which contains no added sweeteners. Made from fruit concentrates and natural flavorings, these juices are USDA-certified organic.
The juices come in a 40 pack of 6.75-ounce boxes with attached straws, in three flavors (10 apple grape, 10 fruit punch, and 20 apple), all for $13.89. That breaks down to just about $0.35 per juice box, which is impressive. In contrast, Walmart sells a 40-count package of 6-ounce Honest Kids Organic Fruit Juice drink boxes for $26, or $0.65 per box.
I've had these Costco juice boxes in the past and find all three flavors enjoyable. They are all full-flavored and don't taste watered down. The apple is my least favorite due to its milder taste (plus, I'm a longtime Martinelli's devotee). The fruit punch offers a delightful, refreshing blend of strawberry, cherry, and apple juice. The apple grape is a standout, offering a perfectly balanced blend of both fruits — I could easily drink it every day. And if my six-year-old's opinion counts for anything, the apple grape is the clear favorite in our household.
2. Kirkland Signature Organic Cranberry Juice Cocktail
Taking the coveted second spot on this list is Kirkland Signature Organic Cranberry Juice Cocktail. It's USDA-certified organic, and made from pure juice, not concentrate. The ingredients include filtered water, organic cranberry juice, and organic sugar. This comes in a convenient two-pack of 3-quart bottles that are sturdy and easy to store in the refrigerator. Priced at $7.99, it works out to just over $0.33 per cup. In comparison, a 32-ounce bottle of Lakewood Organic Pure Cranberry Juice at my local Sprouts costs $13.99, which comes to an eye-popping total of about $3.50 per cup.
Costco's cranberry juice has a clean taste, and an invigorating tartness that's authentic. The absence of artificial ingredients lets the natural tartness of cranberries shine, perfectly balanced by a touch of sweetness. Enjoy this cranberry juice brand on its own, use it as a mixer for smoothies, or blend it with sparkling water for a light, fizzy drink. Its vibrant red color would no doubt contribute to some pretty cocktails.
The robust flavor, organic ingredients, and competitive pricing make Kirkland Signature Organic Cranberry Juice Cocktail a must-try for cranberry enthusiasts. I'll buy it year-round, but especially to make cranberry cocktails during the holiday season.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water
At the top of the list is Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water. This coconut water is a hydrating drink, and it's simply delicious. It has a very clean taste that I find incredibly refreshing. The coconut flavor is mild, and not at all artificial or overwhelming. If you prefer a stronger coconut taste, you might find it a bit subtle. There is no added sugar, which keeps the drink from being too sweet. It has a very natural taste, reminiscent of drinking straight from a coconut with a straw. It truly comes close to tasting as delicious as fresh coconut water.
Costco's coconut water comes in 11.1-ounce cartons that are easy to hold and perfect for on-the-go hydration. The small cartons are sold in a package of 12 for $9.99, which works out to about $0.83 per carton. For comparison, Zico Coconut Water is available in a package of 18 slightly larger cartons for $31.34, or about $1.74 per carton — more than double Kirkland's price per carton.
This coconut water offers the best-priced quality coconut water I have seen. This is undoubtedly an affordable option if you enjoy drinking a lot of coconut water. I regularly drink another brand, but I can confidently say that I'll switch to Costco's product.
Methodology
For this taste test, I picked up a variety of Kirkland Signature nonalcoholic beverages from my local Costco location. To keep things simple, I skipped dairy and plant-milk drinks, and chose to forgo Costco's bottled water — after all, it's just water. With two shopping carts brimming with my selections, I loaded up my car and headed home. There I conducted the taste tests, eagerly sipping and slurping each beverage while judging them on several factors.
First, I evaluated the taste of each drink. Whenever possible, I compared the flavor to a brand-name counterpart to see how it measured up. Next, I considered the price point to determine if it offered good value for money, although prices may vary depending on your Costco location. Lastly, I factored in packaging, as this can impact the overall experience.
Truth be told, ranking the beverages was more challenging than I expected, largely due to the subjective nature of taste. But ultimately, I'm confident that many consumers will find the top-ranking beverages on this list both enjoyable and providing exceptional value for money.