Why Coconut Water Is The Ultimate Hydrating Drink

Whether you've just wrapped up a grueling workout or are spending a hot day under the sun, you'll need a cool, refreshing beverage to keep you fueled up and effectively replace the water and electrolytes your body is losing as sweat. But if you're craving something more exciting than some plain ol' water, reaching for a cold glass of coconut water wouldn't be a bad idea. The liquid found inside the hard shells of coconuts is incredibly hydrating. Although it's technically the "juice" of the tropical fruit, it's composed of about 95% regular water, but it also comes loaded with extra benefits that make it an excellent choice for efficient hydration.

Many refer to coconut water as "nature's Gatorade" because it delivers a delicious dose of hydration and the slew of healthy nutrients and electrolytes your body needs to restore for healthy function. According to Healthline, the liquid contains electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which help maintain fluid balance in the body and are, therefore, essential for maintaining hydration.

Unlike other sugary fruit juices and sports drinks, natural coconut water is low in sugar, carbohydrates, and total calories, making it an excellent alternative for folks seeking to limit their intake of any of the above. One cup of plain coconut water contains about 44 calories and 9.6 grams of sugar, although it's worth keeping an eye on the ingredient labels as some store-bought versions may have added sugars.