12 Creative Ways To Use Better Than Bouillon In Your Cooking

Some of the most elegant dishes in the French tradition call for something called "glace," made by simmering stock until it's extremely concentrated. That's a lengthy process, but well worth it; the finished concentrate (glace de volaille from chicken, or glace de viande frequently made with beef or veal), brings intense, savory flavor to any dish.

Frankly, most people don't have the time to make it, and chefs seldom make it now that restaurant kitchens aren't overflowing with poorly paid (or unpaid) apprentices. However, home cooks can use commercial bouillon concentrates like Better Than Bouillon to get most of the same benefits.

These concentrates' flavors are richer and more authentic than traditional bouillon cubes or powders because they're made from broth with real ingredients (not just salt and simulated flavors). We're personally never without the basic beef, chicken, and vegetable flavors in our fridge and use them frequently. So, don't think of Better Than Bouillon as a cheat, because it's not. It's a powerful and versatile tool that home cooks can use unapologetically to improve meals. Here are 12 creative uses for the popular bouillon concentrates, to spark your creativity.