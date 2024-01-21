Boil Noodles In Chicken Bouillon For Tastier Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is emblematic of the beauty in simplicity. Satisfying starch and rich cheese sauce are all that is needed for this classic comfort food that has warmed hearts for generations. That said, it can sometimes be criticized for being bland. While the combination of pasta and cheese is undeniably delicious, the dish can occasionally fall into the realm of monotony. However, there's an overlooked ingredient lurking in most pantries that can add a dimension to this humble dish: chicken bouillon. By infusing the noodles with the savory richness of chicken bouillon, you can elevate your mac and cheese beyond simple gooey goodness.

Unlike other laborious tips to transform common foods, this one couldn't be easier to understand or execute. Just boil the pasta, be it elbows, shells, or some other variety, in chicken bouillon rather than plain water. The concentrated stock powder infuses the water and permeates each noodle with umami depth. From there, proceed as usual.

So what is chicken bouillon? You've likely seen the cubes or powder but might be unaware of how it compares to stock or broth. Chicken bouillon is a concentrated broth made from simmering chicken, vegetables, and seasonings, that is dehydrated into a powder. This makes it a shelf-stable staple that creates a keen replacement for broth when added to water. For mac and cheese, throw the bouillon cubes or powder right into the pasta water; no need to mix them together beforehand.