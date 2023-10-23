12 Ways To Use Powdered Soup Mix To Elevate Dishes

In the never-ending search for ways to add more flavor to recipes, you'll no doubt come across ingredients that are surprisingly effective. Powdered soup mix definitely falls into that category. Home chefs have been using it to breathe life into dishes for years. It's a concentrated blend of herbs, spices, dehydrated vegetables, and proteins. In other words, ticking umami bombs. Classic soup mix flavors like onion dip, which is rich and subtly sweet, and vegetable, a savory and herbaceous delight. Those are just two of a wide selection to experiment with in the kitchen.

Although it's technically made for instant soup, powdered soup mix is a versatile ingredient. From meat dishes to veggies and dips, it's the perfect pre-blended alternative to your go-to spices and herbs. And not only can it save a dish from disaster, it will save you time in the kitchen. Seasoned seasoners might enjoy flexing their mastery over aromatics, but for those with less experience, we're a huge proponent of using shortcuts in the kitchen — of course, without sacrificing taste.

Life can be hectic, and while a savory time saver may not shorten the work day, it will lighten the load. Did we mention that they're super affordable, too? Here are some tasty ways to elevate dishes with a powdered soup mix.