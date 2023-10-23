12 Ways To Use Powdered Soup Mix To Elevate Dishes
In the never-ending search for ways to add more flavor to recipes, you'll no doubt come across ingredients that are surprisingly effective. Powdered soup mix definitely falls into that category. Home chefs have been using it to breathe life into dishes for years. It's a concentrated blend of herbs, spices, dehydrated vegetables, and proteins. In other words, ticking umami bombs. Classic soup mix flavors like onion dip, which is rich and subtly sweet, and vegetable, a savory and herbaceous delight. Those are just two of a wide selection to experiment with in the kitchen.
Although it's technically made for instant soup, powdered soup mix is a versatile ingredient. From meat dishes to veggies and dips, it's the perfect pre-blended alternative to your go-to spices and herbs. And not only can it save a dish from disaster, it will save you time in the kitchen. Seasoned seasoners might enjoy flexing their mastery over aromatics, but for those with less experience, we're a huge proponent of using shortcuts in the kitchen — of course, without sacrificing taste.
Life can be hectic, and while a savory time saver may not shorten the work day, it will lighten the load. Did we mention that they're super affordable, too? Here are some tasty ways to elevate dishes with a powdered soup mix.
Try veggie soup mix for delicious spinach dip
Spinach dip is easily one of the best dips ever. It's a delectable blend of zesty green onions, fresh sour cream and mayo, savory garlic and parmesan, nutty watercress, and, of course, earthy spinach. Along with being dippable and delicious, spinach dip is an awesome sandwich spread and burger topper. According to Yesterdish, the earliest known reference to a famous type of spinach dip was in an issue of the "Sante Fe New Mexican," released in 1979. The piece centered around Pamela Webster and her husband, former Pittsburgh Steeler "Iron" Mike Webster.
When watching football games at home, Pamela would make spinach dip, but rather than making it completely from scratch, she used Knorr's vegetable soup mix. It's a savory array of ingredients that includes dehydrated mirepoix, tomatoes, leeks, cabbage, cauliflower, green peas, and potatoes. While you can add it to water for a quick and easy instant soup, Knorr's classic spinach dip is classic for a reason. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare, too.
Whip it out at gatherings, barbecues, and tailgate parties; it's sure to keep the party going. Making it is super simple. The ingredients are combined into a bowl, mix until evenly blended, then chilled for two hours. We highly suggest having all of your favorite veggies or crackers ready for munching. If you're feeling fancy, you can also use the Knorr vegetable recipe mix for spinach and artichoke dip.
Onion soup mix beefs up the flavor of braised brisket
Mouthwatering and juicy, braised brisket is pure meaty perfection. It's a succulent classic that's great for gatherings and dinners with the family. The slow braise and low temperature make the meat tender and flavor-filled. Melting with every chew leaves you in a savory bliss. It's not a recipe for the faint of heart, though; you'll have to cut a chunk out of your day to enjoy a slice. We recommend that you put aside at least 7 hours to coax out a brisket's delicious potential.
One ingredient that will help you achieve pristine brisket-ness is onion soup mix. Created in 1952 by Lipton, onion soup mix has become a favorite go-to for much more than simply soup. It's made with a blend of dehydrated onions, salt, onion powder, sugar, and yeast extract that can substitute as a delicious seasoning rub. Before putting the onion soup seasoning to work, make sure to wipe the brisket down with oil first. Oil not only helps seasoning stick to meat but also helps it infuse the flavor. After the brisket is oiled, give it a liberal seasoning coating and gently rub each side. Another important step before cooking is allowing the brisket to sit overnight. The salt from the onion soup mix does several things: it improves texture and taste and will also help keep your brisket juicy. Now you're on the road to cooking finger-licking-good brisket.
Make savory fajitas with onion mushroom soup mix
You'll love this next tasty twist on a Tex-Mex classic. Fajitas consist of steak served on a sizzling skillet with grilled onions and peppers. Skirt steak is traditionally used, but grilled chicken and seafood are perfect protein options as well. The dish typically comes with warm tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. is seasoned with spices common in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. The profile closely resembles taco seasoning with (cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic, and onion powders, and spicy cayenne pepper playing a role.Unlike tacos, ingredients are plated separately so that you can customize your own fajita.
Traditional fajitas are undeniably delicious, but with an onion mushroom soup mix, you'll really put the wild in the West. The crave-worthy combination consists of things like onion, salt, mushrooms, soy sauce, and onion powder. Alternatively, it's a way to season fajitas for people who dislike peppery or musky seasoning. Along with savory notes, the onion mushroom soup mix has a subtle sweetness that balances nicely with grilled meats. When using it, you must blend it with water before adding it to the skillet. After that, let everything simmer and infuse into the meat for two minutes, serve, and enjoy.
Give rice pilaf pizazz with chicken noodle soup mix
This ancient dish has been curing cravings for centuries. In fact, some believe it even kept Alexander The Great fed during his conquests. Rather than one specific dish, rice pilaf is actually a cooking method that originated in Persia (known today as Iran). In the present day, pilaf is a common dish found across the Middle East. The rice is first par-cooked with oil or butter and diced onions in a pan. In a process called "pearling," the fat coats each individual grain, creating a layer that helps prevent rice from sticking together. Then, rice is cooked in a broth or stock until it has a fluffy consistency.
Fortunately, with chicken noodle soup mix, you don't have to buy a plane ticket to travel to pilaf heaven. The flavorful punch of dried chicken meat and broth, parsley, and savory mirepoix seasoning adds a quick dash of flavor to the dish. It only takes 15 minutes of prep, too. Simply par-cook the rice, add the chicken noodle soup mix, along with any chopped ingredients of your choosing, then cook it for another 15 minutes.
Use onion soup mix for succulent and seasoned burgers
Few foods are more American than a juicy hamburger. Nothing makes you feel more patriotic than a grilled beef patty sandwiched between two toasted buns peppered with sesame seeds while firecrackers dazzle in the distance. Along with being the perfect party pleaser, burgers can be flavored with any seasoning blend of your liking. From the ever-reliable trifecta of salt, black pepper, and garlic powder to the piquant punch of cayenne and paprika, it's no surprise burgers are so beloved.
For a savory and succulent taste that'll get you salivating, step your burger up with an onion soup mix. It's a classic zesty, salty, and sweet mix that fills each crevice, making every bite "mmm, mmm" good. Plus, it's super easy to use; simply add it to your ground burger meat and mix it in thoroughly. The best way to evenly distribute the ingredients is with your hands. Feel free to add other ingredients as well. Fun fact: You can add eggs and oatmeal flakes as an easy fix that'll prevent the burger from crumbling. Once everything is combined, make the patties and start cooking. These onion soup mix-infused burgers will definitely inspire you to experiment with other soup mix flavors.
Season slowly cooked pork with onion soup mix
A surefire crowd-pleaser, slow-cooked pork is a comfort classic. The aroma alone is enough to inspire child-like glee. Along with being the perfect dinner dish, it's super delicious on sandwiches and inside tortilla wraps. Typically seasoned with thyme, paprika, garlic and onion powders, and white pepper, onion soup mix is more than enough seasoning to punch up your pork.
Look for an onion soup mix that uses a concentrated infusion of zesty onion powder and flakes, rich-bodied beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic. You'll need a bit of patience, but believe us, the tasty reward is more than worth the wait. Slow cooking is one of the best ways to bring out the true potential of a dish. To reach peak tastiness, it'll take 8 hours, which is why we suggest that you start cooking in the morning. That way, you'll have a tender and tantalizing treat to enjoy for dinner. If you wanna spruce it up even more, use the leftover juices to make a savory gravy. All you need is flour, butter, and a medium-sized saucepan. Talk about appetite whetting!
Onion soup mix makes roasted potatoes full flavor
Potatoes are excellent canvases for exploring your culinary artistry. They're hearty, filled with nutrients, and mostly neutral-tasting. That's precisely why potatoes work so well with other ingredients. With the right cooking method and blend of seasonings, the delicious flavor that permeates through the potatoes will leave a permanent impression. Whether boiling, baking, or broiling, these starchy tubers are full of surprises. For a one-way ticket to a memorable experience, try seasoning your roasted potatoes with onion soup mix.
Employing this tasty tactic is quick and easy. To umami-fy your 'tates, start by cutting your potatoes into cubes. Next, toss them with a little oil and the onion soup mix in a mixing bowl. Make sure to massage each individual cube to ensure that the seasoning coats them evenly. Although the onion soup mix is a concentrated burst of flavor, don't be afraid to get your hands in the mix.
Roasted potatoes seasoned with onion soup mix are the perfect complement no matter the time of the day. From morning scrambles to midday hunger pangs and dinnertime wind-downs, all your potato fantasies will be fulfilled. You can also up the ante with toppings like caramelized onions, shredded cheese, bacon bits, and more.
Use powdered soup mix for extra savory pot roast
Dinner will never be the same after you try this next powdered soup mix hack. Next time you're in the spirit to wow guests with a savory pot roast, try seasoning it with powdered soup mix. A labor of love, pot roast is a time-tested comfort classic that's chock full of deliciousness. From onion and savory herb to mushroom and beef onion, it's about time to put those leftover pantry packets to use. When it comes to the flavorful possibilities, the sky's the limit.
To inject some serious flavor into your pot roast, start by gathering all of the traditional ingredients: A boneless top sirloin beef roast, seasonings, fresh rosemary and bay leaves, alliums, root veggies or tubers, and some olive oil. Whereas you'd typically use a Bouillon cube to season it, swap it for the powdered soup mix of your choice. While they have similar functions and can often be used interchangeably, Bouillon cubes are concentrated broths or stocks rather than soups. Culinary semantics aside, both are essentially seasoning blends that can be used for all sorts of meat dishes.
Spruce up popcorn with your favorite soup mix
Thank the snack gods for the gift, which is popcorn. Super easy to make, cravably customizable, and endlessly snackable, popcorn is popular for a reason. Americans alone consume over 14 billion quarts of popcorn annually. That adds up to over 29 billion pounds of these tiny yet tasty nibbles. It's no surprise people love it so much; popcorn can be enjoyed sweet, savory, spicy, and every way in between. Along with being deliciously versatile, it's a healthier snack alternative to most — that, of course, depends on the ingredients you use to flavor them.
Powdered soup mixes are your secret weapon to indulgent-worthy kernels. Get your snack time really popping with a zesty and subtly sweet French onion-flavored soup mix. If you're looking for a meaty and herbaceous taste, beef and onion-flavored soup mix will unlock the gates to Snacktopia. Simply follow your cravings; there are so many flavor combinations to try. The best part is that it only takes a few minutes to make.
Soup mix gives meatloaf a burst of flavor
Meatloaf is a legendary dish. It's a budget-friendly time capsule of the American household that causes a divisive reaction when mentioned. For the kids who barely survived the endless barrage of meatloaf dinners during childhood, it invokes sheer disgust. But for most of us, meatloaf is a bastion of beefy goodness. After all, what beats a meaty mass packed with chopped garlic, diced onion, bread crumbs, chicken stock, Worcestershire, and, of course, ketchup? Humble and hearty, whether you enjoy it or not, meatloaf is definitely a top contender for one of the best comfort dishes ever.
Although there are many variations to try, a beef-forward onion soup mix is the flavor promoter your meatloaf has been missing. The concentrated blast of salt, tangy-sweet onion, and umami flavoring will improve meatloaf from a simple comfort food to an updated must-have. Along with beefy onion soup mix, you can also spruce things up with other herbs, spices, and ingredients.
Make heavenly homemade bread with onion soup mix
What would life be without bread? It's one of the most ancient foods that has ever existed and a major food staple. If the word humble was included in a dictionary for food, there's a good chance that a picture of bread would be next to it. Among the reasons for it being one of the most humble foods ever, bread is just as satisfying when enjoyed alone as it is when paired with other ingredients. Today's store-bought bread is, no doubt, a far cry from the kind our ancestors enjoyed, but the art form of homemade bread is still alive and well.
Time has also blessed us with powdered soup mixes, which, surprisingly, are the secret ingredient you should be adding to your bread. Looking to add a savory kick to your slices? We recommend using an onion soup mix. A single, 1-ounce packet of onion soup mix should be sufficient. Adding it requires minimal labor as well; simply dissolve it in lukewarm milk, sugar, salt, butter, and flour, then mix it into your yeast. Make sure to proof the yeast with warm water and a little sugar first.
Make a soup mix sauce for green bean casserole
America can take credit for countless genius culinary creations, and casserole is definitely one. As a customizable concept composed of humble ingredients, it's one of those dinner-time go-tos that kids either respond to with excitement or with, "Casserole? Not again!" Eating the same type of casserole over and over again can get tiring; even most adults would agree. Thankfully, you don't have to settle for a dull hodgepodge of ingredients. One easy way to breathe life into everyday casseroles is with powdered soup mix.
Loaded with deliciousness, crispy green bean casserole is the perfect recipient for an onion-flavored soup mix. Its rich-bodied profile complements the fried onions, which are what give the dish texture. It takes an hour to make, but only 10 minutes to prepare, which makes it great for people with limited time for cooking at home. When combined with creamy mushroom soup and canned green beans, it transforms everyday casserole into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.