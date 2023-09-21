Powdered Soup Mix Is The Unexpected Ingredient To Elevate Pot Roast

Pot roast is a comforting dinner favorite, but like a lot of old-school recipes it can be a little basic. Some carrots, onions, and beef stock will make a dish that's plenty tasty, yet you can't help but wish the meat itself was something a little more special. In a classic pot roast most of the flavor is coming from the broth or gravy, with the beef acting more as a savory palate, not a star itself. It does not need to be this way. A flavorful cut of chuck or round roast can blow you away even without being covered in gravy, all you need is a rub overflowing with enough flavor to stand up to the meaty centerpiece. And few ingredients are as packed with flavor as instant powdered soup mix.

Long relegated to the back of the pantry as a last minute convenience option, soup mix has been making a comeback as people recognize its potential as seasoning. The best part is how easy they are. It's as simple as rubbing on the outside of your pot roast like any other seasoning. You don't even need to alter most pot roast recipes much to compensate, as it will also pull double duty and add tons of depth to your existing cooking liquid. The only small thing to worry about is maintaining a light touch, as soup mixes can be packed with tons of sodium, so you'll want to cut back or eliminate other sources of extra salt.