Splurge On Lobster To Add An Element Of Opulence To Boring Omelets

Nothing beats a well-made omelet. Fluffy yet firm, the eggy delight is near perfect when served as is. However, its delicately buttery and salty profile also makes an omelet a more than worthy base for an array of flavorful additions. While you could keep things simple with a handful of spinach or shredded cheddar, we recommend taking a more luxurious route. To craft a lavish omelet in no time at all, fold in chunks of cooked lobster.

Buying and cooking a live lobster can be intimidating, time-consuming, and costly. Thankfully, you can alleviate some of these stressors by purchasing lobster meat. Offering the same sweet flavors and tender textures as fresh lobster, precooked meat may not be any cheaper, but it does allow you to easily incorporate decadence into any dish, including a one-dimensional omelet. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when selecting cooked lobster.

If you're purchasing fully cooked claws, tails, or whole crustaceans, shells should be bright red in color. Additionally, tails should be curled inwards as this guarantees that the lobster was alive and at its freshest when it was cooked. Alternatively, you can find meat that's already been removed from its shell. Just remember to check expiration dates before buying as chilled meat has a very short shelf life, especially in comparison to frozen options.