Splurge On Lobster To Add An Element Of Opulence To Boring Omelets
Nothing beats a well-made omelet. Fluffy yet firm, the eggy delight is near perfect when served as is. However, its delicately buttery and salty profile also makes an omelet a more than worthy base for an array of flavorful additions. While you could keep things simple with a handful of spinach or shredded cheddar, we recommend taking a more luxurious route. To craft a lavish omelet in no time at all, fold in chunks of cooked lobster.
Buying and cooking a live lobster can be intimidating, time-consuming, and costly. Thankfully, you can alleviate some of these stressors by purchasing lobster meat. Offering the same sweet flavors and tender textures as fresh lobster, precooked meat may not be any cheaper, but it does allow you to easily incorporate decadence into any dish, including a one-dimensional omelet. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when selecting cooked lobster.
If you're purchasing fully cooked claws, tails, or whole crustaceans, shells should be bright red in color. Additionally, tails should be curled inwards as this guarantees that the lobster was alive and at its freshest when it was cooked. Alternatively, you can find meat that's already been removed from its shell. Just remember to check expiration dates before buying as chilled meat has a very short shelf life, especially in comparison to frozen options.
What to keep in mind when using cooked lobster meat in an omelet
Before you start cracking and whisking a bunch of eggs, prep your lobster. Unlike chilled lobster that's essentially ready to use, frozen meat must first be thawed before it can be worked into an omelet. That said, the process is best done slowly. Simply leave packaged lobster to thaw overnight in the fridge and drain any excess water. At this point, you can give the meat a rough chop to ensure even diffusion throughout the omelet.
To make a lobster-laden omelet, start by following a basic omelet recipe. Once the eggs have almost entirely set, bits of cooked lobster can be added. Since the meat is already cooked, incorporating lobster any earlier will only lead to chewy, overcooked meat. After evenly spreading the lobster over top of the eggy mixture — along with any ingredients like fresh herbs or dollops of crème fraîche — fold the omelet in half. As a final touch, you can even top the omelet with any remaining meat for better visual appeal.
Just like that, your lobster omelet is ready to enjoy. Adding a touch of elegance in a totally effortless way, splurging on fresh, cooked lobster can send a standard omelet soaring to new heights.