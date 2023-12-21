The Difference Between Beef On Weck And A French Dip Sandwich

Beef on weck and a French dip are essentially the same sandwich, right? Both feature hearty bread, thinly sliced roasted beef, and savory jus from the cooking of said beef. But don't come after us Buffalonians or Angelenos; we know good and well that these two iconic sandwiches have unique differences that make them beloved in their own rights. To imply any different would be like saying a chicken sandwich from Burger King is the same as one from Chick-fil-A.

There are a plethora of regional beef sandwiches in the U.S., from Chicago's dripping Italian beef to Baltimore's smoky pit beef. Yet beef on weck and the French dip stand out for their austerity, which is not to say that either is boring. Rather, these sandwiches are celebrations of beef — with important supporting players, to be sure. The French dip is, obviously, the most famous of the two. You can order a version of this sandwich from restaurants across the country — a testament both to its delectable nature and the relative ease with which it can be made. Beef on weck is lesser known, which is a shame but understandable. Though, it was once a tentpole menu item at Buffalo Wild Wings, which used to be called Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck, giving rise to the still-heard moniker BW3s. A staple of the culinary scene of New York state's "other" city, beef on weck, like so many American foodstuffs, tells the tale of immigration and its influence on our culture.