A Simple Bouillon Cube Will Fix Your Bland Canned Green Beans

Just because the vegetables to make your dinner are coming out of a can doesn't mean that your meal is doomed to be a bland, tasteless affair. A basic can of green beans can get a tasty upgrade with another easily accessible ingredient that may already be hiding in your pantry. Chunks of chicken, beef, or vegetable bouillon cubes can rescue even the most basic of canned veggies, and with little effort, the side of beans you set on the dining room table will be brimming with flavor and tempting aroma.

While you might be more familiar with using bouillon in soups and sauces, these dehydrated cubes of delicious spiced broth can also quickly be adjusted to meet the portion sizes of other meals you're preparing that need a bit of a boost. Simply add bits of the cube to your green beans, taste, and incorporate more of the bouillon as needed as the veggies simmer away on your stove. This technique won't bring back the "fresh" bean taste that disappears after the canning process, but the bouillon will bring in the flavors of a comforting, steaming bowl of broth, and each serving of green beans will pack a satisfying mouthful of deliciously seasoned veggies. Just remember to adjust the amount of any other seasonings you may have been planning to add to your beans — bouillon isn't subtle, and you don't want to end up with over-seasoned beans instead!