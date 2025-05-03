9 Must-Have Frozen Foods From Costco And 7 You Can Leave Behind

It's clear from the gargantuan aisles that Costco has no shortage of items to pick from. Whether you want frozen meals, ready-to-eat foods, or bakery treats, there's a little something for everyone. But when you're in the mood for a convenient meal or snack, it's hard to narrow down what to pick from. After all, the store has rows of freezer products that make shopping feel overwhelming.

Don't worry, because we've narrowed it down for you by picking some of the must-have frozen foods from Costco, as well as identifying ones that you should leave behind. Since we've tried everything on this list, we'll dive into the flavors, textures, and what makes it a hit or miss. There's only so much room in your freezer, so we think it's best to keep the tastiest items on deck. We hope you're hungry, because there are some delicious options on this list. After reading, grab your Costco membership card and a shopping cart to stock up.