For the past decade, consumers have noticed a phenomenon where cooked chicken breast ends up "woody." That may sound strange, but essentially, this means that the breast is coarse, rubbery, fibrous, and overall tough in texture. The woody chicken breast phenomenon has also been referred to as "spaghetti meat chicken," and it's not too difficult to spot. If you buy large, inorganic chicken breasts that appear paler than usual, coupled with a raw texture, they are probably woody.

In 2022, the University of Arkansas' Professor of Poultry Science, Dr. Casey Owens, told Today that the woody chicken phenomenon affects anywhere from 5% to 30% of chickens, though the exact percentage is unknown. Chances are, you have already come across woody chicken. Thankfully, this strange sensation does not occur in other parts of the chicken, such as the darker meat portions that include the thighs and wings.

The cause of this woodiness, while not yet proven, is likely linked to chickens selectively bred for large breasts and forced to grow rapidly, which changes the meat's muscle structure and quality. American chickens today are larger than those that you would find on farms in the 1950s. With little to no space to move, these highly stressed and big-breasted birds also develop fat and collagen in areas that should be mainly protein, namely the breast.

