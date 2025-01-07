How To Identify A 'Woody' Chicken Breast
For the past decade, consumers have noticed a phenomenon where cooked chicken breast ends up "woody." That may sound strange, but essentially, this means that the breast is coarse, rubbery, fibrous, and overall tough in texture. The woody chicken breast phenomenon has also been referred to as "spaghetti meat chicken," and it's not too difficult to spot. If you buy large, inorganic chicken breasts that appear paler than usual, coupled with a raw texture, they are probably woody.
In 2022, the University of Arkansas' Professor of Poultry Science, Dr. Casey Owens, told Today that the woody chicken phenomenon affects anywhere from 5% to 30% of chickens, though the exact percentage is unknown. Chances are, you have already come across woody chicken. Thankfully, this strange sensation does not occur in other parts of the chicken, such as the darker meat portions that include the thighs and wings.
The cause of this woodiness, while not yet proven, is likely linked to chickens selectively bred for large breasts and forced to grow rapidly, which changes the meat's muscle structure and quality. American chickens today are larger than those that you would find on farms in the 1950s. With little to no space to move, these highly stressed and big-breasted birds also develop fat and collagen in areas that should be mainly protein, namely the breast.
Here's how you can cook and save a woody chicken breast at home
So, what do you do if you accidentally buy woody chicken or come into contact with a piece while dining out? Well, first of all, don't fret or toss the breast meat into the compost bin just yet. Woody chicken is not poisonous or dangerous to the human body. The texture of the poultry meat is simply off and less desirable. At home, you can try marinating the chicken breasts — perhaps with something acidic, like yogurt — to help improve the taste and texture. It certainly pays to marinate meat in yogurt, as the lactic acid breaks down and tenderizes the meat, improving that unfortunate woody texture.
If the chicken recipe is stellar, like our roasted lemon chicken, you may not even notice the woodiness in the finished product. Lemon juice is also acidic, so the chicken breast will be more tender by default. The delicious flavors of the dish can help mask some of the undesirable texture.
Of course, if masking the woodiness or improving its texture with acidic marinades doesn't appeal to you, the best bet is to avoid accidentally buying it in the first place. In this case, look for either organic chicken breasts — be warned, they will be a bit pricier than their non-organic counterparts — or smaller chicken breasts, which are less likely to be woody. Additionally, check the coloring. Look for a pale pink rather than a breast that is noticeably pale in color, and for meat that is smoother in texture when raw. Oh, and avoid buying the chicken breasts at Aldi, as they are known to be chewy.