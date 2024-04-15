Try These Viral 4-Ingredient Chocolate Strawberry Bites For An Easy Treat

If you're looking for a new easy-to-make sweet treat, then you need to know about these chocolate strawberry bites that have gone viral on TikTok. Not only is this snack simply delicious, it also only requires four ingredients — all of which you likely already have in your kitchen. Here's what you need: one single portion of yogurt (Greek or plain), honey, strawberries, and chocolate (either chocolate chips or chocolate bars will work).

Start by chopping up the strawberries — you should use about one small container's worth, or about 1 ½ cups once chopped — and place them in a bowl. Add the yogurt and honey, then mix everything together. You can start with about 1 tablespoon of honey, but adjust according to personal preference. After the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, use a spoon to scoop clusters of the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then freeze them for about one or two hours or until they're frozen solid.

Next, melt the chocolate. One at a time, remove a cluster from the baking sheet and dip it into the melted chocolate until it's completely covered. Place the chocolate-covered clusters back onto the baking sheet, then freeze them until they're solid — this should take much less time than the first freezing step. Check back after 10 minutes and go from there. Once removed from the freezer, the chocolate-strawberry-yogurt clusters are ready to be enjoyed. The treats are sweet (but not too sweet), fruity, and delicious — they make for the perfect light dessert or midday snack.