Charcuterie Snack Boxes Are The Picnic-Worthy Treat You Need This Summer

Just because you're heading into the great outdoors doesn't mean that you can't take a pretty charcuterie presentation with you. Get inspired by TikTok and turn your next picnic into a more glamorous, refined affair with snack boxes filled with some of your favorite charcuterie foods.

You'll need containers that can be carried and transported easily and a willingness to let your cravings run the show as you collect the food required to make Instagram-worthy charcuterie boards. Instead of displaying all of the items on a platter to serve, however, you'll be stashing the bites into portable containers to take to the park with you. Even if your picnic is consumed in front of your latest Netflix obsession, the concept of a charcuterie board packed into individual containers (or one grab-and-go snack box) is essentially a snackers' paradise. Paired with a bottle of crisp Assyrtiko wine, you will have created an instant holiday for yourself, no matter the temperature outside.