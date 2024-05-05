Assyrtiko Is The Crowd-Pleasing Wine For Your Summer Parties

Your next backyard party deserves a refreshing taste of Greece — Greek wine, that is. Bottles of Assyrtiko can offer the perfect kind of tasting notes that pair well with grilled fish and meat dishes. If you appreciate a crisp Riesling or Sauvignon Blanc, Assyrtiko will be a solid bet, and glasses will complement simple and delicious salads topped with olive oil and fresh garden herbs. Perhaps a feta-heavy Greek salad would be the right place to start.

The Assyrtiko grape hails from the Cycladic Island of Santorini, though is now grown elsewhere, too. Its approachable labels serve up the kind of fresh acidity and ripeness that awakens tired palates and keeps outdoor guests filling glasses until the last bottle is emptied. With a vibrant intensity and subtle, gentle whiffs of citrus, a dependable pour of Assyrtiko can be the ideal complement to the shrimp and plates of oysters you had been planning to set out for your summer dinner party guests. It's pretty versatile, however, and will also go with more unconventional hors d'oeuvres.