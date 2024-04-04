What Sommeliers Mean When They Mention A Wine's Minerality

Sommeliers and oenologists can come up with some pretty creative ways to describe wines. From pencil shavings to cut grass, the notes these connoisseurs pick up may not be the first thing that springs to mind after taking a sip at the end of a long day. Once you hear the term, however, it can make sense as you swallow that first gulp of wine. Bringing up minerals when it comes to wine bottles may sound surprising when you're tasting wine, but the term has come to indicate a specific palate used when describing a pour. Not only does the phrase minerality reference earthier flavors that bring to mind rocks and soil, but a wine's minerality can also encompass certain textures that move across the tongue.

While other tasting notes are directly tied to the grapes in a blend or how a bottle is aged, minerality is most closely associated with the soil and climate in which grapes are grown. White wines are most commonly associated with this crisp minerality, but red wines taken from soils with volcanic compositions can also offer notes of stone and slate. If grapes are cultivated in an area peppered with limestone, fossils, or shells, some of these nutrients found in the ground will impact the flavor of the grapes.