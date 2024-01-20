Oenologist Vs Sommelier: What's The Difference Between These Wine Experts?

Although other types of alcohol are starting to imitate their success, wine experts are the original alcohol aficionados. There are two kinds of wine experts: sommeliers and oenologists. The short explanation of the two is that sommeliers are experts in tasting wine, whereas oenologists are experts in making wine. The two aren't mutually exclusive, either. Although many people will focus on just one, there's nothing stopping someone from becoming both a sommelier and an oenologist at the same time. The main limiting factor is the time and effort to achieve such a status.

You may be wondering how anyone ever managed to make a career out of something as fun and delicious as wine, but these experts are no joke. Oenologists are hard at work in the vineyards, maintaining the vines and ensuring the equipment is properly cleaned. Sommeliers get to enjoy the wines they taste, but the road to becoming a certified sommelier is long and demanding. Many ambitious wine lovers set out to tackle these particular mountains only to discover that the road is more difficult than expected.