18 Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Is the Bubbies mochi ice cream brand on your radar? No? Well, it definitely should be. I don't know why mochi ice cream isn't a booming product on the market right now — the only mochi ice cream I'd tried prior to this tasting came from Trader Joe's (though I know My/Mochi's flavors are pretty well-known). After trying Bubbies' full lineup of mochi ice cream flavors, though, I won't be able to look past the handheld snack-slash-dessert when I see it. They were all just too good.

It would be an understatement to say that ranking these was difficult. How does one compare a very good product to another very good product? Therefore, while my personal opinion played a big role in choosing between the top and bottom contenders, I needed another criterion to help me order these. I chose to focus on which flavors surprised me, or seemed to be unique offerings in the genre. Here's what I will say: If you pick up a box of Bubbies mochi ice cream at the grocery store thinking, "Wow, I typically love that flavor!," chances are you won't be disappointed. Each mochi was incredibly true to what it claimed to be, a feat in itself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.