The 8 Best Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Powders

I remember the first time I tried a matcha latte. My first experience was an interesting one — I didn't like it at all, and couldn't understand why the green-hued bevvy was the drink of choice for some. I suspect I just may have been caught off-guard by the earthy, grassy taste of the drink, and I definitely didn't like that it had been sweetened with oodles of syrup. I've changed my tune since then, particularly since discovering the magic of an unsweetened iced matcha latte made with oat milk (aka one of my go-to summer orders). Since then, I've frequently used matcha as my morning pick-me-up when my stomach needs a break from coffee, and I've found it to be quite the delightful refresher.

In an effort to expand my ever-broadening matcha horizons, I figured it was time to get my hands on some of the best matcha money can buy. You know — the ceremonial-grade stuff, as opposed to culinary matcha. Ceremonial-grade matcha is harvested early from shade-grown leaves. They're sweet and a bright, vibrant green. Because this matcha tends to be expensive, it's rather unorthodox to dilute it with milk or other flavorings (and you definitely shouldn't bake with ceremonial-grade matcha), so you'll notice I didn't when trying them below. I compiled this list based on some extensive Reddit inquiries, and many brands below are recommended online by high-grade matcha enthusiasts. Want to get your hands on some really, really good ceremonial-grade matcha? Go with one of the following picks, and thank me later.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.