Stop Using This Type Of Matcha In Your Baking — Here's What To Use Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The recent rise of matcha has seen it go beyond a simple drink. It's now a standalone flavor that's added to seemingly everything from mochi to mayonnaise. It's has really become a fan favorite in baked goods, but if you're baking with matcha for the first time, it's not as simple as using some of your quality drinking stash.

We spoke to Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking" and the founder of Chocolate for Basil, about the best matcha for baking. "The ceremonial grade matcha is for ritual drinking, not baking," she explains. "Not only is it too delicate and too subtle that it would get overpowered by other ingredients, it's expensive."

There are three grades of matcha: culinary, premium (or daily), and ceremonial. With the highest price and the reputation for the best quality, ceremonial grade might seem the obvious choice to give you the best flavor, but it's not the case. "With food grade matcha, you'll get more of that anticipated green tea taste," Guy explains, "whereas the ceremonial grade will be muted after baking." So if you want your matcha muffins to taste like matcha, rather than just look the part, opt for the culinary grade.