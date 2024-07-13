No-Bake Vegan Raspberry Matcha Bars Recipe
This vegan raspberry matcha bar recipe offers up a delicious, homemade treat that's unique, nutritious, and delicious. We've combined sweet and tangy raspberries with a chewy, oat-and-date crust and a layer of earthy, vibrant matcha to give you a flavor explosion in every bite. These stunning bars boast natural Christmas colors and are perfect to grab for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or an after-dinner dessert. They will get oohs and ahs if you run them over to a neighbor or share them with your coworkers at the office. Because they're vegan, they are suitable for many dietary preferences.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I started drinking matcha years ago because of the many health benefits, and I came up with this recipe to provide another way for my family members to enjoy matcha. These are perfect for people who don't like to drink matcha but want the benefits."
Gather the ingredients to make no-bake vegan raspberry matcha bars
To make this recipe, pick up some Medjool dates and lemon in the produce area, along with some fresh or frozen raspberries. In the dry goods area, grab raw cashews, walnuts, slivered almonds, rolled oats, a can of coconut cream, matcha, and chia seeds. "Raw cashews are important here because we will be blending them into cashew cream, which won't work well with roasted and salted cashews," Hahn explains. Then, check your pantry for coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt.
Step 1: Soak the dates
Add the dates to a bowl and cover with hot water. Let sit for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Soak the cashews
Add the cashews to a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Let sit for 15 minutes, then drain.
Step 3: Remove the pits from the dates
Remove and discard the pits from the dates.
Step 4: Line the baking dish
Prepare a 9x9-inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper.
Step 5: Make the crust
Add the dates, ½ cup drained cashews, walnuts, almonds, oats, and 2 teaspoons coconut oil to a food processor. Pulse until well blended.
Step 6: Press the crust into the baking dish
Press the date mixture into the prepared baking dish and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.
Step 7: Make the matcha layer
Add the remaining soaked cashews, coconut cream, ¼ cup maple syrup, matcha, vanilla, remaining coconut oil, lemon juice, and salt to the food processor and blend until smooth.
Step 8: Pour in this layer and freeze
Pour this layer over the crust layer and put into the freezer for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Start the fruit layer
Heat the frozen raspberries and remaining ¼ cup maple syrup in a small pot over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 10: Add the chia seeds
Remove from the heat and add the chia seeds. Stir and let sit for 15 minutes.
Step 11: Add the jam layer to the bars
Spread the raspberry chia jam over the matcha layer and let sit in the freezer for 2 hours.
Step 12: Cut the bars
Use a sharp knife to cut the bars into 9 squares.
Step 12: Serve or store the bars
Serve, or store the bars in the freezer for later.
- 2 cups Medjool dates
- 1 ½ cup raw cashews, divided
- 1 cup walnuts
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ¼ cup rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons coconut oil, divided
- ½ cup coconut cream
- ½ cup maple syrup, divided
- 2 tablespoons matcha
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 ½ cups frozen raspberries
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
What are the different types of matcha I can use for the bars?
There are many types of matcha, and it can be confusing when you're choosing which type to buy. You can use any type of matcha in this recipe, which may be helpful if you already have some on hand. If you are new to matcha, you will notice that ceremonial grade matcha is the most expensive. This is because it is the highest quality and is made from young tea leaves. When drinking matcha, ceremonial grade it is very smooth and is not bitter in comparison to other levels of matcha.
For this recipe, because we are combining it with a variety of other ingredients, it is not necessary to go with the highest level of matcha. Culinary matcha is made from mature leaves, so it is a little bitter and has a stronger flavor. It is perfect to use in this recipe because the bitterness is masked, and you will still get all of the many health benefits that matcha has to offer.
Can I use different types of fruit when making the bars?
You can use many different types of fruit to make these matcha bars. "I like using frozen fruit for this recipe because it is more budget friendly and I usually have a wide variety on hand in my freezer, but fresh fruit can also be used," Hahn says. Strawberries will offer a similarly sweet and slightly tart flavor as the raspberries. Blueberries or blackberries can be used for that deep berry flavor. You can even create a berry blend with fresh fruit, or pick up a bagged frozen berry variety.
For a more tropical feel, consider adding mango or pineapple for a fresh and tangy taste. Peaches are perfect for summer vibes and will complement the matcha layer well, while cherries offer a robust fruit flavor with a hint of tart. If you want your matcha bar crust to include more fruit in addition to the dates, add in some dried cranberries or cherries to the crust mixture. You can soak them right along with the dates so that they soften up and blend into the crust.