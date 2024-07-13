No-Bake Vegan Raspberry Matcha Bars Recipe

This vegan raspberry matcha bar recipe offers up a delicious, homemade treat that's unique, nutritious, and delicious. We've combined sweet and tangy raspberries with a chewy, oat-and-date crust and a layer of earthy, vibrant matcha to give you a flavor explosion in every bite. These stunning bars boast natural Christmas colors and are perfect to grab for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or an after-dinner dessert. They will get oohs and ahs if you run them over to a neighbor or share them with your coworkers at the office. Because they're vegan, they are suitable for many dietary preferences.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I started drinking matcha years ago because of the many health benefits, and I came up with this recipe to provide another way for my family members to enjoy matcha. These are perfect for people who don't like to drink matcha but want the benefits."