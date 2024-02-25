Matcha Powder And Strawberries Are A Perfect Match

From New York City to San Diego, trendy matcha cafes have been popping up from coast to coast — and the green cups of traditional Japanese green tea can be spotted in hand in nearly every major city in between. Made from the leaves of the green tea plant which have undergone a period of shading to boost their color and umami flavor, matcha is unique from other teas in that you consume it whole.

Rather than being steeped, matcha powder is frothed by hand in warm water and mixed with milk to create a latte that gives you all the caffeine without any of the associated jitters that come with drinking coffee. And much like coffee, matcha is somewhat of an acquired taste. It can be bitter and earthy, and sometimes even grassy. However, the pink and green cafes that brought these drinks state-side found ways to balance it in equally trendy and colorful ways.

From ginger and turmeric to ube-lavender CBD, and from ashwagandha to blue spirulina, there's no end to the added flavors and health benefits that come with your $7 matcha latte. Its perfect match, however, is much more simple — and that's strawberries. There's a reason strawberry matcha is always on the menu, even at Starbucks, and it's because it's so good. The strawberries' sweetness balances out the matcha's earthiness while creating an attractive ombre of contrasting colors in your glass. But it's not only reserved for your latte orders.