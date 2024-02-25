Matcha Powder And Strawberries Are A Perfect Match
From New York City to San Diego, trendy matcha cafes have been popping up from coast to coast — and the green cups of traditional Japanese green tea can be spotted in hand in nearly every major city in between. Made from the leaves of the green tea plant which have undergone a period of shading to boost their color and umami flavor, matcha is unique from other teas in that you consume it whole.
Rather than being steeped, matcha powder is frothed by hand in warm water and mixed with milk to create a latte that gives you all the caffeine without any of the associated jitters that come with drinking coffee. And much like coffee, matcha is somewhat of an acquired taste. It can be bitter and earthy, and sometimes even grassy. However, the pink and green cafes that brought these drinks state-side found ways to balance it in equally trendy and colorful ways.
From ginger and turmeric to ube-lavender CBD, and from ashwagandha to blue spirulina, there's no end to the added flavors and health benefits that come with your $7 matcha latte. Its perfect match, however, is much more simple — and that's strawberries. There's a reason strawberry matcha is always on the menu, even at Starbucks, and it's because it's so good. The strawberries' sweetness balances out the matcha's earthiness while creating an attractive ombre of contrasting colors in your glass. But it's not only reserved for your latte orders.
There are many matcha and strawberry recipes
While it might be the most tried and true matcha and strawberry pairing, lattes are only the beginning of this winning combo. Using it as inspiration, you can infuse matcha into every recipe you'd normally use strawberries in and vice versa. For instance, you can perfect your chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day by mixing white chocolate with matcha powder. There's also the possibility of incorporating matcha into your strawberry overnight oats or chia pudding, your angel food cake, or, even better, your strawberry ice cream.
Starting with just a small amount of culinary or ceremonial grade matcha, you can create a matcha-green colored icing, whipped cream, homemade ice cream, oatmeal, bread, or cake. The possibilities are never-ending. There is, however, no discussing matcha without reverting to its cultural roots in Japan. There, you will find some of the most intricate, creative, and delicious matcha desserts you'll ever see — many of which also include strawberries.
One example is the iconic fruit sandwich, which features two slices of Japanese milk bread filled with whipped cream and fruit. While the plain bread and vanilla whipped cream are traditional, don't be surprised if you come across them made with matcha milk bread or cream, too. Mochi is another wonderful Japanese dessert made in all kinds of flavors, strawberry matcha being one of them. Even better is the classic matcha daifuku, which includes mochi wrapped around one whole strawberry. All of these examples only go to show how tried and true the pairing is.