Turn Your Starbucks Pink Drink Into A Strawberry Matcha Sensation

The Starbucks secret menu is something like the dark web of coffee orders — no one's quite sure where it came from, who thought of it, or even where it exists, but it's out there. Thankfully, the only secrets you'll find on it are fun new flavors and drink combinations that Starbucks doesn't advertise. And, since Starbucks brought matcha, a Japanese powdered green tea, to its menu in 2006, a lot of them also include this punchy green powder.

Starbucks isn't much of a haven for matcha drinkers, and the textural problem with its Iced Green Tea Lattes might be one reason why. Aside from the Iced Matcha Lemonade and the Matcha Cream Soda served only at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo, Starbucks' matcha rarely gets a cameo of new flavors or cold foams like the brand's espresso-based drinks. And that's where the secret menu comes in handy.

Sweet from the strawberry and umami from the matcha, strawberry matchas have long been a staple on menus at other more matcha-focused cafes. Starbucks, however, isn't one of them. But, thanks to the strawberry purée that the chain uses for its Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, most Starbucks locations have the means to make you one. Behold the magic and the mystery of the secret menu.