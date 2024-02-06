How To Perfect Chocolate Covered Strawberries For Valentine's Day
Are you looking to make and give out chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day? We've got all the tips and tricks needed to perfect this classic and timeless confection.
First, choose fresh, plump, sweet strawberries and be sure they are thoroughly dry so the chocolate adheres nicely to them; if the strawberries are wet, the chocolate could seize and become clumpy. Next, select a high-quality semisweet or dark chocolate. Chocolates used for baking work best, but you can also use chocolate chips or a chopped bar of chocolate.
Feeling adventurous? Consider using white chocolate mixed with matcha powder. You get a pretty jade shell and flavors that complement the strawberries well. This is one of the reasons why matcha and strawberry desserts are very popular in Japan. Of course, you can swap out the matcha powder with freeze-dry strawberry powder to make a pink shell that's also strawberry-flavored.
After melting the chocolate until shiny and smooth, mix in a little neutral oil, like canola or corn, to thin the chocolate out. This makes it easier to dip the strawberries into it and keeps the chocolate from setting quickly. When dipping the strawberries into the chocolate, it's best to hold them by the stem and then dip them, tip first, into the chocolate. Swirl the strawberry around for maximal and smooth coverage and allow excess chocolate to drip off. Alternatively, you can stick a lollipop or cake pop stick through the stem of the strawberries and make chocolate-covered strawberry pops.
Take your chocolate-covered strawberries up a notch
Feel free to add toppings, like crushed pretzels, sprinkles, or coconut shreds, when the chocolate shell is still wet. Once the initial chocolate layer, the shell, has set, you can drizzle more chocolate to create a fun contrast in color as Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye did with her black and white chocolate-covered strawberries.
After you've assembled your chocolate-covered strawberries, don't neglect to cool them and let the shells harden completely. Chilling the strawberries on a parchment-lined baking sheet while lying on their sides and in the refrigerator is best.
Finally, if you've opted to make chocolate-covered strawberry lollipops, consider building a fun, edible bouquet for Valentine's Day. Once chilled and set, wrap each lollipop individually and arrange them as a delightful, handmade gift. With our tips and tricks, you'll be able to make perfect and smooth chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day in no time.