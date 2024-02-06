How To Perfect Chocolate Covered Strawberries For Valentine's Day

Are you looking to make and give out chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day? We've got all the tips and tricks needed to perfect this classic and timeless confection.

First, choose fresh, plump, sweet strawberries and be sure they are thoroughly dry so the chocolate adheres nicely to them; if the strawberries are wet, the chocolate could seize and become clumpy. Next, select a high-quality semisweet or dark chocolate. Chocolates used for baking work best, but you can also use chocolate chips or a chopped bar of chocolate.

Feeling adventurous? Consider using white chocolate mixed with matcha powder. You get a pretty jade shell and flavors that complement the strawberries well. This is one of the reasons why matcha and strawberry desserts are very popular in Japan. Of course, you can swap out the matcha powder with freeze-dry strawberry powder to make a pink shell that's also strawberry-flavored.

After melting the chocolate until shiny and smooth, mix in a little neutral oil, like canola or corn, to thin the chocolate out. This makes it easier to dip the strawberries into it and keeps the chocolate from setting quickly. When dipping the strawberries into the chocolate, it's best to hold them by the stem and then dip them, tip first, into the chocolate. Swirl the strawberry around for maximal and smooth coverage and allow excess chocolate to drip off. Alternatively, you can stick a lollipop or cake pop stick through the stem of the strawberries and make chocolate-covered strawberry pops.