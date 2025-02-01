Your morning just got a little more exciting with these stunning and delicious matcha cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. As if cinnamon rolls couldn't get any better, this modern twist offers that warm and cinnamon-spiced sweetness but also steps things up with the addition of elegant matcha tea powder. The eye-catching green and white swirls of cream cheese frosting are the perfect topper for the soft buttery dough and gooey mix of cinnamon and sugar layered inside the rolls. Each bite will take you back to memories of the comforting aroma of cinnamon rolls drifting in from the kitchen.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Matcha is such a good way to add natural color to baked goods while adding nutrients. I also like the earthy, almost herbal, flavor it adds that balances out the sweetness. While these cinnamon rolls are not speedy to make, they are perfect to prepare on a weekend day when you can enjoy the process."