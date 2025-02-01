Matcha Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting
Your morning just got a little more exciting with these stunning and delicious matcha cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. As if cinnamon rolls couldn't get any better, this modern twist offers that warm and cinnamon-spiced sweetness but also steps things up with the addition of elegant matcha tea powder. The eye-catching green and white swirls of cream cheese frosting are the perfect topper for the soft buttery dough and gooey mix of cinnamon and sugar layered inside the rolls. Each bite will take you back to memories of the comforting aroma of cinnamon rolls drifting in from the kitchen.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Matcha is such a good way to add natural color to baked goods while adding nutrients. I also like the earthy, almost herbal, flavor it adds that balances out the sweetness. While these cinnamon rolls are not speedy to make, they are perfect to prepare on a weekend day when you can enjoy the process."
Gather the ingredients for matcha cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting
To make this recipe, start by picking up the star of the show, matcha. Then you'll need some baking basics like active dry yeast, all-purpose flour, salt, brown sugar, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Head to the dairy aisle and grab milk, butter, and cream cheese. If you want to make this recipe vegan, simply swap those out for non-dairy options. Lastly, you'll need maple syrup and coconut oil.
Step 1: Warm up the milk
Add the milk to a small pot and heat it to 110 F.
Step 2: Activate the yeast
Add this mixture to a bowl and stir in the yeast. Let it sit for 10 minutes until bubbly.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, stir the flour, 2 tablespoons matcha powder, and salt.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Now add the maple syrup, coconut oil, and yeast mixture and stir until a dough forms.
Step 5: Knead the dough
Transfer the dough to a floured board and knead the dough for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Let the dough rise
Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel, and let it rise for 1 hour.
Step 7: Make the filling
To make the filling, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon.
Step 8: Roll the dough
Roll the dough into a 12 x 18-inch rectangle.
Step 9: Brush the dough with butter
Brush the rolled-out dough with the melted butter.
Step 10: Add the cinnamon mixture
Now layer on the sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Step 11: Roll into a log
Roll the dough into a tight log 18 inches long and place in the fridge for 30 minutes so it's easier to cut.
Step 12: Slice the dough
Slice the dough into 12 equal pieces.
Step 13: Put the rolls into a baking dish
Place the rolls into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish, cover, and let rise for 30 minutes.
Step 14: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 15: Beat the cream cheese and butter
To make the cream cheese frosting use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth.
Step 16: Add the sugar and beat again
Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat to combine.
Step 17: Add matcha to some of the frosting
Remove half of the frosting and add the remaining matcha to it.
Step 18: Bake and cool the rolls
Bake the rolls for 20 minutes then let cool for 10 minutes.
Step 19: Add the frosting
Spread on some white cream cheese frosting then swirl some of the green frosting on top.
Step 20: Serve the matcha cinnamon rolls
The cinnamon rolls are ready to serve.
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 1 packet (2 ¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast
- 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour + more for kneading dough
- 4 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons matcha powder, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup melted coconut oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ¼ cup melted butter
- ½ cup cream cheese (room temperature)
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|356
|Total Fat
|14.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|27.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|21.2 g
|Sodium
|141.3 mg
|Protein
|5.5 g
What are some tips for making perfect cinnamon rolls?
There are several tips to ensure you end up with the perfect matcha cinnamon rolls. First off, when working with active dry yeast, be sure to use a fresh packet within the expiration date. You can perform a simple test with warm water to see if your yeast is fresh enough to use. The temperature of the milk is important because if it is too hot, it will kill the yeast, and if it's not warm enough, the yeast won't activate. A thermometer is helpful here, but if you don't have one, just test the milk with your finger and look for a temperature you would use for a baby's bath water.
If the dough feels too dry and is not holding together, you can add 1 teaspoon of water at a time to make the dough moister. Make sure you put the dough in a warm spot for it to rise. If your kitchen is drafty, a good spot is a turned-off oven. If you have a sunny window that's a good placement.
When you are rolling out the dough, use a tape measure to make sure you have a 12 x 18-inch rectangle. This way you will have a consistent thickness for the cinnamon rolls. Once the dough has been rolled up, use the measuring tape again to make a small slit every 1 ½-inches to mark where you will cut so that each roll is the same size.
What type of matcha should I use for the cinnamon rolls?
If you are new to the matcha world, you might find it confusing to buy matcha for this recipe since there is more than one type. If you are a matcha fan, you may enjoy drinking high-quality ceremonial grade, which has a smooth and delicate flavor. This type of matcha is best for drinking on its own because it has minimal bitterness. You will notice this type of matcha tends to be more expensive.
Culinary matcha is another type of matcha and is ideal for this recipe and all baked goods. It will have a slightly bitter taste on its own, but combined with other recipe ingredients, the bitterness is balanced and not noticeable. You will still get the vibrant green color that ceremonial grade matcha provides and that makes this recipe so appealing to the eye. Since culinary-grade matcha is budget-friendly and works well for baking, it will be the best choice for this recipe. You can use culinary matcha in other recipes too like this banana matcha smoothie or any baked goods like muffins, scones, or brownies.