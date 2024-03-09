Matcha Powder Is The Zesty Addition To Add To Mayonnaise

It might be time to disregard whatever you thought to be true about matcha powder. The result of finely grinding green tea leaves, matcha isn't meant to make warm beverages. The reality is that the powder can prove its worth in the kitchen. In fact, matcha can be quite the culinary companion, elevating anything from cake batter to popcorn — to name just two of our many unexpected uses for matcha. But, the bright and zesty powder really meets its match when whisked into mayonnaise.

A swipe or dollop of mayo can make all sorts of dishes more appealing thanks to its velvety texture and decadent flavor. Yet, while it does boast a delicately tangy and occasionally sweet profile, mayonnaise can lack significant depth. It's this neutrality, however, that makes mayo ideal to revamp with flavorful ingredients. This is where green and grassy matcha powder comes in.

A sprinkle of matcha powder can amplify aesthetics, turning cream-colored mayo a stunning sage hue, but it's what matcha can do for the flavor that really matters. With a vegetal prominence, the powder brings a level of freshness to mayonnaise. Likewise, its woodsy earthiness and strong umami undertone also works to boost the condiment's complexity. Providing an unexpected vibrancy and funk, matcha powder is able to give mayonnaise a massive makeover, rendering it irresistible in more ways than one.