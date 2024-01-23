Step Up Your Banana Bread Game With Matcha

Banana bread is the perfect pastry to have in the morning alongside your preferred beverage — such as matcha. And since we already know that banana bread and matcha make a great pair, why not combine them?

Infusing the matcha flavor into your banana bread is a fantastic way to step up your banana bread game. The addition of matcha will bring in the earthy flavor of matcha, which complements the sweetness of the banana bread to create a more complex, unique loaf. Plus, the matcha transforms the loaf into a beautiful, vibrant green color — the visual alone is sure to impress any guest that you serve this to (but the flavor will truly wow them).

Adding in matcha couldn't be easier. All you have to do is add one or two tablespoons of matcha powder to your go-to banana bread recipe when you're mixing together the dry ingredients, such as flour and baking powder. The amount that you add depends on your personal preference — if you want a stronger matcha flavor, add two tablespoons, and if you want a more subtle matcha flavor then just add one.