The 3 Types Of Matcha And What Differences You Really Need To Know

If you've ever enjoyed a matcha latte, you might be wondering about the origins of its earthy green goodness. It's also important to note that green tea and matcha have differences, particularly in how each one is grown and processed. Green tea leaves are grown in more sunlight, rolled and pressed into a tube shape and dried to be ready for steeping. On the other hand, matcha is derived from the same Camellia sinensis plant, grown in partial shade, de-stemmed, and ground into powder with an especially fine consistency. Additionally, there are multiple grades of matcha including ceremonial, culinary, and premium (or daily) which vary in terms of each one's preparation and respective use.

Ceremonial matcha is, as it sounds, intended for ceremonial drinking use, while culinary and premium are more widely available and considerably less expensive than the former. With a range of different applications, you can find the type of matcha that's right for you. The notably robust and grassy green flavors of matcha taste different depending on the grade, making each one distinct from the other.