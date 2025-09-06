This Mochi Treat Was Invented In The United States, Not Japan

When you think of treats from Japan, you may think of a few different snacks, such as matcha, dango, and mochi ice cream. Surprisingly, however, the latter does not trace its roots back to Japan. While mochi is from Japan and can be traced back to ancient times, mochi ice cream is a different treat with a much more recent date of origin, only being introduced to the American public in the 1990s.

Mochi ice cream was invented by Frances Hashimoto, a Japanese-American woman from Los Angeles who inherited the Mikawaya confectionery from her parents. In the 1980s, she first placed a scoop of ice cream into a roll of mochi, creating the treat we know and love today. Mikawaya began selling this treat in 1993, and it quickly became a fan-favorite, going on to be sold at tons of other restaurants and even in grocery stores.

Today, brands like My/Mochi offer a wide variety of mochi ice cream flavors and have made the treat mainstream. Mochi ice cream can be found at stores like Target and Trader Joe's, which has its own brand of the treat. While the flagship Mikawaya confectionery store has closed, the brand still sells mochi ice cream in twelve different flavors, which you can purchase on its website.