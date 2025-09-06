This Mochi Treat Was Invented In The United States, Not Japan
When you think of treats from Japan, you may think of a few different snacks, such as matcha, dango, and mochi ice cream. Surprisingly, however, the latter does not trace its roots back to Japan. While mochi is from Japan and can be traced back to ancient times, mochi ice cream is a different treat with a much more recent date of origin, only being introduced to the American public in the 1990s.
Mochi ice cream was invented by Frances Hashimoto, a Japanese-American woman from Los Angeles who inherited the Mikawaya confectionery from her parents. In the 1980s, she first placed a scoop of ice cream into a roll of mochi, creating the treat we know and love today. Mikawaya began selling this treat in 1993, and it quickly became a fan-favorite, going on to be sold at tons of other restaurants and even in grocery stores.
Today, brands like My/Mochi offer a wide variety of mochi ice cream flavors and have made the treat mainstream. Mochi ice cream can be found at stores like Target and Trader Joe's, which has its own brand of the treat. While the flagship Mikawaya confectionery store has closed, the brand still sells mochi ice cream in twelve different flavors, which you can purchase on its website.
The cultural legacy of mochi ice cream
While mochi ice cream is not a Japanese invention, it has its own rich legacy within American cuisine. Frances Hashimoto worked tirelessly to better her community in Little Tokyo until her death in 2012, and the invention of mochi ice cream played a significant role in this.
Hashimoto was born on the heels of Executive Order 9066, which unfairly incarcerated hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans during World War II, including Hashimoto's parents. Perhaps because of this experience, as an adult, Hashimoto sought to bridge the gap between America and Japan, offering free treats and teaching others traditional Japanese dances at community festivals in her area. Reverend Noriaki Ito of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple told the LA Times, "She's probably made as big of a difference as anyone I can think of in Little Tokyo." The Japanese government even awarded Hashimoto the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays for her efforts.
While mochi ice cream does not have the long Japanese history that regular mochi does, it's a testament to its creator's love and dedication to her culture. The sweet treat is even sweeter knowing it comes from a place of love and cultural appreciation. So, next time you pick up a delicious ice cream mochi, remember that it's not just a snack — it's a piece of history.