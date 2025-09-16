Ranking Strawberry Ice Cream From 7 Popular Brands

According to a 2024 report compiled by the International Dairy Foods Association, strawberry ice cream is the third most popular ice cream in the U.S. following chocolate and vanilla. While I have always been a big fan of strawberry ice cream, I usually get more adventurous when hitting the frozen aisle of the grocery store or grabbing a scoop at a local shop. There are just so many flavors out there to be had. But what if we gave strawberry ice cream more attention when strolling through the store or perusing the freezer case at an ice cream shop? I mean, someone out there is eating it if it's the third most popular flavor.

I wanted to find out which store-bought brand offers the best strawberry ice cream, and whether there was a version of this flavor that was better than one filled with candies, cookies, chocolate, or caramel. So, I gathered up several brands, tasted them, and ranked them from worst to best. I'm lucky enough to have tasted homemade strawberry ice cream before, so I used that as my benchmark: rich strawberry flavor, balanced sweetness, and a melt-in-the-mouth smoothness. I also wanted the texture of strawberry to be present — with snappy seeds and juicy fruit chunks — that offered a natural feel and taste. With that in mind, here's how the brands ranked.