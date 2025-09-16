Ranking Strawberry Ice Cream From 7 Popular Brands
According to a 2024 report compiled by the International Dairy Foods Association, strawberry ice cream is the third most popular ice cream in the U.S. following chocolate and vanilla. While I have always been a big fan of strawberry ice cream, I usually get more adventurous when hitting the frozen aisle of the grocery store or grabbing a scoop at a local shop. There are just so many flavors out there to be had. But what if we gave strawberry ice cream more attention when strolling through the store or perusing the freezer case at an ice cream shop? I mean, someone out there is eating it if it's the third most popular flavor.
I wanted to find out which store-bought brand offers the best strawberry ice cream, and whether there was a version of this flavor that was better than one filled with candies, cookies, chocolate, or caramel. So, I gathered up several brands, tasted them, and ranked them from worst to best. I'm lucky enough to have tasted homemade strawberry ice cream before, so I used that as my benchmark: rich strawberry flavor, balanced sweetness, and a melt-in-the-mouth smoothness. I also wanted the texture of strawberry to be present — with snappy seeds and juicy fruit chunks — that offered a natural feel and taste. With that in mind, here's how the brands ranked.
7. Blue Bell
The company that would eventually become Blue Bell started making its ice cream in the early 1900s, and it wasn't until the 1980s that people outside of Texas could actually get their hands on its ice cream. Even though it's only sold in 24 states, it's a very popular brand. Knowing all of that, my expectations for this ice cream were high.
The first thing I noticed about this flavor of Blue Bell ice cream was its color. It was a very bright shade of cotton candy pink, and the ice cream oddly looked just as fluffy. The second thing I noticed was the large chunks of strawberries scattered about the frozen fuchsia base, which I found delightful. Since the color was so bold, I expected the strawberry flavor to match, but I was a bit disappointed. There is a slight creaminess and lots of sweetness, but little strawberry flavor. Even when I bit into one of the enticing strawberry chunks, I could only taste a sugary sweetness, accompanied by frozen strawberry flesh and snappy seeds.
While I appreciate the naturalness of the strawberries, the color of the ice cream is a turnoff, and the flavor was nowhere near the level I was looking for. All of those things have Blue Bell ringing in the bottom ranking.
6. Edy's
In some parts of the country, you will find this ice cream under the brand Dreyer's. But where I am, it's Edy's. It's the same ice cream, regardless of the name.
Edy's strawberry ice cream has a more subtle and soft pink color than Blue Bell. The visible small bits of strawberry flesh and seed were immediately obvious when I opened the carton. The natural, tangy strawberry came through on my tongue and lazily made its way around my palate. It was followed by a small burst of sweetness and a creamy flavor that seemed to round out the profile. The sweetness lingers in the aftertaste, as well as the tartness of the berry, though neither is overly large or looming.
While there aren't strawberry pieces in every bite, there is the occasional piece of flesh fruit and crunch of the seeds, which is exactly what I wanted. Overall, though, the texture of the ice cream is slightly chewy and seems more like a very soft, cold taffy than an ice cream. It's odd and doesn't melt as one expects an ice cream to. While the flavor was better than the one ranked below it, the ice cream itself was disappointing, landing it second-to-last.
5. Baskin Robbins
Baskin Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. So, its Very Berry Strawberry ice cream had to be in this line-up. Though I will admit, I thought it would rank much higher.
This strawberry ice cream is very pale — a slight blush of pink — which looks very lovely. Amidst the subdued hue are very large chunks of brightly colored strawberries just waiting to be plucked from the pint. What I don't see, however, are any seeds spread about in the base itself, which I find slightly odd.
This ice cream was lusciously creamy and had some strawberry flavor, although it was rather faint. Even when I ate a chunk of strawberry, the flavor was pretty minimal. But I will say, the texture of the berry itself is pleasing. The consistency of its base is also better than Edy's. While Baskin Robbins does give you a bit to chew on, it was more on par with what I expected from an ice cream, complete with little bits of ice crystals that pop throughout the bite. So, while it doesn't win me over on flavor, it's overall better than the lower-ranked ice creams.
4. Tillamook
This is the first opportunity I have had to experience Tillamook ice cream, and I have to say, my first impressions weren't great. I was immediately concerned with its color when I opened the carton. Although the color is a subdued pink, which isn't unexpected, the ice cream itself looks strangely sculpted. It almost looked like clay. I saw no signs of fresh berries or seeds and was hesitant about digging in. Thankfully, most of my apprehensions disappeared when I scooped and found a plentiful amount of fruit.
The rich creaminess was the first thing to fill my mouth. It was incredibly well-balanced in terms of the sweetness and silkiness of the cream, and before too long the strawberry flavor popped through. There was a nice sugary essence that topped the berry flavor, though it wasn't overwhelming. The ice cream itself melted thickly across my tongue, though I could pick out a few ice crystals before it completely disappeared — which gives it a homemade appeal. While this sensation isn't in every bite, I did enjoy the plump fruit in the bites I did have.
This is a very nice ice cream and had many of the elements I was looking for. However, it has room to grow, especially terms of strawberry flavor and the number of berries included.
3. Breyers
Breyers promises only the highest quality ingredients, natural colors and flavors, sustainably farmed vanilla, and 100% Grade A milk and cream. Breyers uses sustainably sourced, California sun-ripened berries in this flavor.
This ice cream is slightly pink, has a sprinkling of seeds, and dark shadows of strawberry chunks just below the surface. When I bit into it, the natural, ripe strawberry flavor emerged on my tongue with a subtle sweetness and tartness — the same experience you'd get eating a fresh strawberry straight off the vine.
The creaminess surrounding the fruit was rich and luscious, enhancing the sweetness of the berries. The fleshy pieces offer a burst of flavor, while the seeds popped between my teeth. The ice cream base has a nice creamy texture that's just slightly thicker than the homemade versions I've had. There aren't any ice crystals; the ice cream melts cleanly across the tongue and isn't at all chewy. Had the next two ice creams not been even better than it, Breyers could have easily won the top spot on this list.
2. Graeter's
Graeter's is a personal favorite of mine. It's a of-a-kind, French pot ice cream brand. And that famous style shines through in this strawberry selection. Upon opening the pint, I found a more noticeable pink color than the other brands. The deep rose hue is delightfully full of dark black seeds and small slashes of red flesh.
It was almost impossible for me not to close my eyes and relish the flavor that cascaded across my tongue. There is an extra richness to this ice cream that the other brands did not offer. The cream carries the sweetest, ripest, freshest strawberry one could ever want. The taste is soft, and the seeds and flesh offer an excellent texture against the teeth and the palate. The fullness of the fruit lingers in the aftertaste, making each bite endlessly satisfying. There is a decadence here that the lower-ranked ice creams don't reach.
There is something so special about Graeter's process, and you can taste it. I honestly didn't think there would be an ice cream that outshone it. But there was one.
1. Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs started in the '60s with only three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and coffee. When the owners decided they wanted to offer strawberry, it took six years before they settled on a berry good enough for the brand's standards. And to this day, you can still taste the quality.
Upon opening the small pint of Häagen-Dazs, I was shocked to see how many strawberries were inside it. It had a unique and slightly darker shade of pink with red spots where the frozen dessert surrounds the berry flesh, making it the most visually appealing of all the ice creams.
The first bite flooded the palate with a buttery creaminess that I didn't experience with other flavors on this list. It is uniquely salty, which elevates the fruitiness and texture of the strawberries. While the ice cream was thicker than I generally prefer, the time it takes for one bite of ice cream to melt in the mouth is so inexplicably slow and enjoyable. And there is something about the depth of flavor that remains on the tongue even after the ice cream is gone that allows you to sit, mouth empty, and just enjoy the moment you've had. This ice cream is the definition of delicacy.
Methodology
I can't say that it was hard to sit down and try a bunch of ice cream. But I will say I took it very seriously. I tasted at least three spoonfuls of each brand, cleansing my palate in between, and considered the texture of the strawberries and their seeds, as well as the flavor of the fruit in the ice cream. I also looked at the creaminess and sweetness of each option. I was looking for an ice cream that offered the same satisfaction as I would get from homemade strawberry ice cream — and tons of fresh berries. While I felt my bar may have been set a little too high at first, I was blown away by the top two contenders.
I would say that Breyers reached the bar, but Graeter's and Häagen-Dazs possibly created a bar I didn't know existed. The slight saltiness of Häagen-Dazs' buttery cream made a world of difference. The lower-ranked selections on this list just do not compare to the top three, and honestly, I wouldn't even bother with them. If you are looking for strawberry ice cream, treat yourself to something great.