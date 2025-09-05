Are Edy's And Dreyer's The Same Ice Cream?

If you've grocery-shopped on both coasts, you may have noticed peculiar similarities between certain round tubs of ice cream with brown and white striped lids. The iconic Edy's and Dreyer's brands of ice cream look strikingly similar — identical, some might say — and it's not just the Mandela effect tricking you.

The shared features of Edy's and Dreyer's ice cream is due to the fact that they're the exact same ice cream sold with different monikers. On the West Coast and in Texas, you'll find the ice cream sold under the Dreyer's brand name. East of the Rocky Mountains, though, you'll see only Edy's ice cream with the same iconic striped lids as its West Coast siblings. Both Edy's and Dreyer's are one and the same operating today under the main Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Co. brand.

The same ice cream brand being sold under different names can be a little confusing, but there are two reasonable purposes for it. One, the different names pay homage to the two original founders of the company, William Dreyer and Joseph Edy. They originally called the brand Edy's Grand Ice Cream, but in 1947, that partnership ended, and the name was changed to Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. By 1977, the brand changed ownership and experienced even more growth, expanding East. At this time, another famous East Coast-based ice cream company, Breyers, was not too happy to share market space with a similar-sounding brand. So, the two companies agreed to leave Dreyer's as is in the West, but to market the same brand as Edy's in the East.