The Most Iconic Ice Cream Flavor In Every State

As far as desserts go, there are few things as guaranteed to please a crowd as ice cream. This frozen treat can be adorned with a medley of tasty toppings, scooped into a crunchy waffle cone, or served alongside a warm slice of pie. And, when it comes to flavors, there are endless options to choose from. Most of us don't have to travel far to get our ice cream fix, either, whether that's heading to the supermarket freezer aisle or visiting a local scoop shop. It's therefore unsurprising that in the United States, the ice cream market is reportedly worth over 15 billion dollars, and it's continuing to grow.

While classic vanilla is the nation's favorite flavor, with 38% of people ranking it top in a 2024 survey by the International Dairy Foods Association, there's certainly more to America's ice cream landscape than this. Across the U.S, each state has its own preference when it comes to deciding which flavor reigns supreme. Some choices are understandably skewed by a local association with a certain food or drink product, while other flavors have achieved cult status after being developed by a specific ice cream shop in the area. So, let's discover the top pick for each of the 50 states.