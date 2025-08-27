The Most Iconic Ice Cream Flavor In Every State
As far as desserts go, there are few things as guaranteed to please a crowd as ice cream. This frozen treat can be adorned with a medley of tasty toppings, scooped into a crunchy waffle cone, or served alongside a warm slice of pie. And, when it comes to flavors, there are endless options to choose from. Most of us don't have to travel far to get our ice cream fix, either, whether that's heading to the supermarket freezer aisle or visiting a local scoop shop. It's therefore unsurprising that in the United States, the ice cream market is reportedly worth over 15 billion dollars, and it's continuing to grow.
While classic vanilla is the nation's favorite flavor, with 38% of people ranking it top in a 2024 survey by the International Dairy Foods Association, there's certainly more to America's ice cream landscape than this. Across the U.S, each state has its own preference when it comes to deciding which flavor reigns supreme. Some choices are understandably skewed by a local association with a certain food or drink product, while other flavors have achieved cult status after being developed by a specific ice cream shop in the area. So, let's discover the top pick for each of the 50 states.
Alabama - butter pecan
With Alabama being one of the biggest producers of pecans in the country, it's no wonder that butter pecan ice cream has made the top spot. This mouth-watering blend of sweet vanilla ice cream and toasted, buttered pecans is a simple yet undeniably tasty combination, and it's available at various ice cream parlors state-wide. It's also wonderfully easy to recreate a no-churn version at home with a base of brown butter, condensed milk, and heavy cream.
Alaska - akutaq
Alaska's famous akutaq was once made with animal fat, seal oil, fish, and berries, and served as a nutritious snack that natives could take with them during hunting expeditions. Today, this traditional recipe has been adapted into something with broader appeal — a sweet, berry-loaded ice cream. However, this still isn't your average cream-based scoop. Modern akutaq recipes see vegetable shortening melted and combined with sugar, water (or snow!), and mixed berries, before freezing everything until solid.
Arizona - Cookie Monster
In early 2025, Yelp ranked Novel Ice Cream in Phoenix, Arizona the best ice cream shop in America. Known for its fun and unique flavor selection, and indulgent glazed donut ice cream sandwiches, the shop is nothing short of iconic. One of Novel Ice Cream's most popular offerings is its Cookie Monster ice cream, which comes in a bright blue shade and is packed with crunchy cookie pieces. Yum!
Arkansas - purple vanilla
Made famous by Arkansas' Purple Cow restaurant chain, purple vanilla ice cream has long been a hit amongst diners. As well as sporting a striking hue, this ice cream also boasts a distinct taste, described by fans as a rich vanilla flavor with a bit of marshmallow. The Purple Cow also blends this ice cream into their signature purple shake, or, you can have it added to a glass of ice cream soda.
California - Rocky Road
Over in California, Rocky Road is the flavor of choice. And it's a fitting pick, because this flavor was allegedly invented in Oakland, San Francisco, by German immigrant and candy shop owner William Dreyer. Rocky Road ice cream begins with a decadent chocolate base. This is then loaded with crunchy chopped nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, and chewy mini marshmallows. Some variants also include chocolate chunks or swirls of fudge for added indulgence.
Colorado - green tea
Green tea might seem like an unlikely pick, but in 2021, an Instacart study deemed it Colorado's favorite ice cream. Today, it remains a staple flavor at ice cream shops, particularly in Denver, where it's loved for its refreshingly sweet and earthy taste. The U.S matcha market has grown rapidly over the last few decades, with the beloved matcha latte finding its way onto cafe menus nationwide. Of course, it was only right to transform this antioxidant-packed ingredient into a creamy frozen treat!
Connecticut - Mystic Mud
Nestled in the quaint village of Mystic, Connecticut, is Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream. At over 200 years old, this is the state's oldest ice cream shop. It's had some pretty glowing reviews on social media and beyond, and even attracted a number of high profile guests, including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. One of Mystic Drawbridge's bestsellers is their Mystic Mud ice cream, which consists of a chocolate base, and an assortment of sweet add-ins, such as brownies, cookies, candies, and caramel.
Delaware - cherry
The sweet-tart taste of cherry is what gets the ice cream lovers of Delaware going. In fact, this was the only state to rank cherry as its top flavor in the 2021 Instacart study. Cherry ice cream is typically made by blitzing frozen pitted cherries into a puree, and combining this with the traditional ice cream base of milk, heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla. Some versions also incorporate chunks of fresh cherry, for added pops of color and texture.
Florida - orange swirl
As the official state fruit, oranges are a prominent feature in ice cream recipes throughout Florida. And one place that certainly knows how to whip up this citrusy delight is Yellow Banks Grove. This citrus market and ice cream shop offers an iconic soft serve-piled cone, with a distinct two-tone look. The ice cream is made with nothing less than pure, freshly-squeezed Florida orange juice, for the ultimate sweet and tangy taste.
Georgia - peach
A natural choice for Georgia is, you guessed it, peach. This state has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality peaches, earning itself the name the "Peach State." The sweet, sunny fruit has embedded itself firmly in the Georgian ice cream market too, with peach-flavored treats appearing at farm shops, dessert parlors, and supermarkets alike. Peach ice cream makes for a refreshing twist on richer, chocolate-based flavors, and it's great for combining with other fruity varieties, such as strawberry, mango, or blueberry ice cream.
Hawaii - ube
Ube is a nutrient-rich variety of purple yam that's native to Southeast Asia. It was brought to Hawaii by Japanese migrants in the early 20th century. It has a naturally sweet, earthy taste, with notes of pistachio and vanilla, making it an excellent ingredient for both flavoring and coloring ice cream. Hawaii's favorite ube ice cream can either be made with liquid ube extract, fresh or frozen ube, or ube halaya — a traditional Filipino dessert that sees the yams cooked into a sweetened creamy paste.
Idaho - huckleberry
Huckleberries are a beloved staple for Idahoans, being native to the mountainous region in the north of the state, and classified as the official state fruit since the year 2000. When added to ice cream, these plump purple berries bring a distinct sweet, tart, and slightly floral taste that's more intense than that of blueberries. You won't have to venture far to find this fruity flavor on your next visit to Idaho, with berry-crammed flavors available in pretty much every ice cream shop you pass.
Illinois - Blue Moon
If you're a Midwesterner, this electric blue creation is likely something you're very familiar with. Blue Moon ice cream is thought to have originated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but it's sold across the Midwestern states, and in 2024, Illinois residents voted it their favorite flavor. The exact taste of this vibrant ice cream has been subject to much debate, with some comparing it to Froot Loops cereal, and others likening the flavor to bubblegum, marshmallow, or almond.
Indiana - Moose Tracks
With its tempting blend of peanut butter ice cream, mini peanut butter cups, and salted hot fudge, it's easy to see why Moose Tracks ice cream has become so iconic in Indiana. This legendary flavor was first developed in 1988 in Michigan, and allegedly named after a local mini golf course. Today, there are also multiple iterations of the original flavor available in stores and parlors, including those that switch the traditional peanut butter ice cream base for mint or chocolate.
Iowa - Bunny Tracks
Released by the Blue Bunny brand in the year 2000, Bunny Tracks ice cream offers a slightly different take on the peanut butter cup-studded Moose Tracks variety. And, it's especially popular in Iowa. The original Bunny Tracks flavor consists of a vanilla ice cream base, swirled with adorable bunny-shaped chocolate-peanut butter pieces, chocolate-covered peanuts, and gooey fudge. This irresistible frozen dessert is stocked in multiple stores nationwide, including Target .
Kansas - Purple Pride
The Kansas State University campus is home to the Call Hall Dairy Bar, and one of their flavors in particular has become rather famous amongst students and locals, with around 250 three-gallon tubs-worth of the ice cream sold each year. Purple Pride was created to honor the universities signature brand colors, and it's not just the pleasing hue that makes it such a hit. This ice cream is also subtly flavored with blueberry, and crafted onsite using milk from the university's dairy herd.
Kentucky - bourbon vanilla
As a world-renowned producer of bourbon, Kentucky is somewhere you'll find many a booze-infused ice cream. Bourbon-vanilla is a particularly well-loved flavor here, along with bourbon-pecan and bourbon-praline. The natural smoky warmth of the liquor gives the ice cream an ultra-decadent feel, and it pairs beautifully with other flavors such as caramel, chocolate, and pecan, too. If you're enjoying a scoop or two of this grown-up treat at home, you could even whip up a bourbon butter sauce to drizzle on top.
Louisiana - Chef's Perfect Chocolate
Deemed the top ice cream shop in Louisiana by Food & Wine, Creole Creamery is the creator of the iconic "Chef's Perfect Chocolate" ice cream. At first glance, it might look like any other chocolate-flavored scoop, but this decadent creation has countless rave reviews. One TripAdvisor user even claimed it was the best he'd ever had. This is likely thanks to the creamery's artisan, small-batch approach. Why not try pairing your scoop with another of their bestselling flavors, such as Café Au Lait or Cookies & Cream?
Maine - blueberry
When most people think of Maine, blueberries soon come to mind. These delicious berries grow wild in many areas of the state, where the bushes thrive in the naturally acidic soil. As well as featuring in pies, cakes, blueberry muffins, and Southern-style cobblers, they're also a fitting addition to ice cream, with various parlors in Maine offering their own blueberry-infused products. The berries bring a gorgeous purple tint and natural tartness, with the option to incorporate them whole or in the form of a smooth puree.
Maryland - Maryland Mud
According to Reader's Digest, The Charmery in Baltimore, Maryland is the state's top spot for ice cream. And, one of its longest-standing and most-purchased flavors is Maryland Mud. Crafted with the finest French Noel chocolate, and loaded with Oreo cookies and mini chocolate chips, this indulgent mashup of chocolatey goodies isn't hard to love. As well as selling it by the scoop in its five Maryland locations, The Charmery also offers larger pints of Maryland Mud, so you can keep your freezer stocked up.
Massachusetts - coffee
Coffee is a staple amongst Massachusetts residents, and not just in drink form. Coming in ahead of chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, coffee-flavored ice cream was voted the most popular flavor in the state in 2024. It's loved for its rich, roasty taste and energy-boosting properties, and you'll find it in ice cream shops state-wide. Variations include batches spiked with boozy coffee liqueur, or studded with chunks of crunchy cookie.
Michigan - Superman
This striking blend of colors and flavors is a regular feature in Michigan scoop shops. Named after its resemblance to the DC superhero's red, blue, and yellow costume, Superman ice cream is sure to brighten up your day. The blue element is typically "Blue Moon" flavor, which many liken to bubblegum or marshmallows, while the "Red Pop" part tends to be berry or cherry flavored. For the yellow swirls, you'll find versions that use lemon, banana, or vanilla ice cream.
Minnesota - cookies and cream
Deemed the scoop of choice in Minnesota, cookies and cream ice cream takes pride of place in supermarkets and dessert shops alike. It's easy to see why this mouth-watering combination of vanilla ice cream and decadent Oreo cookie chunks is so highly rated here, since it boasts an undeniably tempting blend of textures and classic, crowd-pleasing flavor notes. It tastes great with an array of different toppings, too, from syrups and sauces to crunchy toasted nuts.
Mississippi - Mississippi Mud
The iconic Mississippi Mud cake is a wonderfully indulgent dessert that's loaded with chocolatey flavor, allegedly inspired by the muddy banks of the Mississippi River (yum!). With a moist, dense base, the cake often features add-ins like coffee, marshmallows, nuts, and caramel. And of course, Mississippians have extended their love for this sweet treat into their ice cream creations. Mississippi Mud ice cream is typically coffee or chocolate-flavored, with luscious chocolate swirls and brownie or cookie pieces.
Missouri - cookie dough
Who doesn't love cookie dough ice cream? Those pops of sweet, chewy cookie morsels and rich chocolate chunks really take the vanilla ice cream base to a whole new level, and Missouri residents agree. Here, it was the most purchased ice cream flavor by Instacart users in summer 2023, even beating the classics like vanilla and chocolate. We love serving up a scoop of cookie dough ice cream with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce.
Montana - salted caramel
In Montana, salted caramel is a particularly well-loved ice cream flavor. In fact, back in 2019, Montana was the only state in America to select this flavor as their favorite. And, we think they were on to something. That sweet-salty duo is oh so delicious, with the ripples of caramel sauce giving the (usually vanilla) ice cream base a perfectly balanced taste. The resulting frozen treat has a gorgeous smooth texture and rather sophisticated feel.
Nebraska - Butter Brickle
If you haven't heard of Butter Brickle ice cream, it's certainly one to add to your must-try list. This flavor consists of crunchy, toffee-like Butter Brickle pieces, swirled into a classic vanilla ice cream base. It was supposedly invented at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, back in the 1920s, and remains a favorite in the state today. You'll find Butter Brickle in countless ice cream shops, including Omaha's highly-rated Coneflower Creamery.
Nevada - Rocky Road
Like Californians, the residents of Nevada are big fans of Rocky Road ice cream. This is based on data recorded by Instacart in summer 2024, which revealed that Rocky Road was the most-purchased flavor state-wide. To be honest, we're surprised that this gloriously chocolatey, marshmallowy, and nut-packed ice cream flavor didn't take the top spot in more places, but it was beaten by the classic vanilla in the majority of other states.
New Hampshire - pumpkin
When fall hits in New Hampshire, foodies across the state wholeheartedly embrace all things pumpkin-flavored, from frappes to cheesecakes, and even croissants. Obviously, pumpkin ice cream is a hit here too, with its vibrant orange hue and sweet, earthy taste making it a real standout. Often made from locally grown pumpkins, this ice cream comes in multiple variations, including those mixed with cookie dough chunks, warming spices, or swirls of caramel.
New Jersey - pistachio
The people of New Jersey have an affinity for a somewhat rogue flavor — pistachio. Deemed the most-ordered flavor in the state by Instacart in 2023, pistachio ice cream does, in fact, have a lot going for it. Creamy, nutty, and subtly sweet, it generally comes in a beautiful shade of pastel green. Some varieties may feature finely ground nuts, while others leave things a little chunkier for a crunchy finish. This one's especially tasty when topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
New Mexico - green chile
If there's one state's dessert offerings you can count on to bring a little spice, it's New Mexico. Here, green chile ice cream is a scoop shop delicacy. It might sound like a strange concept, but the heat of the green chiles (also known as Hatch chiles) pairs incredibly well with the cooling creaminess of the vanilla ice cream base. The chiles are usually incorporated either in the form of a thick sauce, or candied chile pieces.
New York - Soft Swerve ube and coconut
New York's Soft Swerve ice cream craze began back in 2016, when co-founders Jason Liu and Michael Tsang opened their first shop on Allen Street. Since then, it's become something of an icon on the NYC foodie scene, with multiple stores located across the city. Essentially, this is soft serve ice cream at its best, and there are a variety of unique flavors on offer. Amongst Asian-inspired creations like matcha and black sesame ice cream, one of the most popular is the stunning two-tone ube and coconut swirl.
North Carolina - peppermint
Peppermint ice cream isn't just for the holiday season. In North Carolina, it's enjoyed year-round. In fact, a 2019 study showed it was the most Googled ice cream flavor in the state. When it comes to this flavor, achieving the right balance is key, since the peppermint taste is easy to overdo. But if done right, it's fantastically refreshing, with the perfect level of sweetness and a delightfully cooling mouthfeel. You'll often find this ice cream tinted green or pink, and studded with dark chocolate chips, cookie chunks, or peppermint candy pieces.
North Dakota - mango
Sunny mango is a firm favorite in North Dakota, and while this flavor is more typically associated with warmer climes, perhaps those harsh, snow-filled winters have left locals craving something a little more tropical. This fruity treat is packed with natural sweetness and vibrant color, and serves as a lighter alternative to the more indulgent chocolate or cookie-loaded classics. And, it's even better when paired with fresh fruit, such as sliced banana, pineapple, or extra mango.
Ohio - Neapolitan
Neapolitan ice cream sees three classic flavors combined into one irresistible medley. That's chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. Enjoyed together, these flavors are remarkably complementary, providing a wonderful balance of sweetness, fruitiness, and richness. It's therefore no wonder that Neapolitan ice cream beat 420 other flavors to the top spot in Ohio, according to a four-year-long study by Beach.com. Neapolitan is also a great option for those who prefer a perfectly smooth, chunk-free ice cream, but still want to experience a variety of flavors.
Oklahoma - Braum's Black Walnut
The most iconic ice cream brand in Oklahoma has to be Braum's. Their first store opened in 1968 in Oklahoma city, and while the business has seen vast expansion since then, it's still family-owned and operated. Braum's clearly prides itself on quality, and this is evident in their products. Their famous black walnut ice cream is one of their most popular offerings. This has a smooth, creamy walnut-flavored ice cream base, with crunchy black walnut pieces throughout, for the ultimate nutty flavor experience.
Oregon - Tillamook's Marionberry Pie
Founded in 1909, Oregon's Tillamook Creamery started out making cheese, but when its ice cream products were launched in 1947, they were a roaring success. You can purchase tubs of Tillamook ice cream in many large supermarkets across the state and beyond, and perhaps the most iconic flavor you can get your hands on in Oregon is Marionberry Pie. Inspired by the state's official pie, this smooth vanilla ice cream contains lashings of sweet-tart marionberry swirls, which have a taste somewhere between that of raspberries and blackberries.
Pennsylvania - teaberry
Flavored with the wild wintergreen plant, teaberry ice cream has a clean, refreshing taste, similar to that of mint, though some describe this as more medicinal. This ice cream is a favorite in Pennsylvania, and is most commonly sold during fall, when the plant is in season. It can be made with both wintergreen extract, which comes from the plant's leaves, or the fruits (aka teaberries). Teaberry-flavored ice cream is often dyed a vibrant bubblegum pink shade, so it'll be easy to spot at the scoop shop!
Rhode Island - Brickley's Coffee Oreo
In Rhode Island, the famous Brickley's is a must-visit for any ice cream lover. There are a wide array of delicious flavors to try here, from fruity peach or cherry to decadent cake batter or chocolate brownie. But, something we see praised again and again on social media is Brickley's Coffee Oreo ice cream. As the name would suggest, this flavor combines a rich coffee-infused base and chunks of sweet, crunchy Oreo, resulting in a moreish mocha-like taste.
South Carolina - Off Track's Key Lime
Crowned the best ice cream parlor in South Carolina by LoveFood in July 2025, Off Track Ice Cream has many a glowing review. Here, you'll find plenty of tempting flavor offerings, including blackberry honey, peppermint chip, and chocolate fudge brownie. But, the perfectly sweet-tart key lime flavor, which features fresh lime juice and chunks of graham cracker crust, is a real standout, and a favorite for regulars at the shop.
South Dakota - Bailey's
According to a Beach.com analysis, which used Google search data from the last five years, Bailey's Irish Cream ice cream is the most popular flavor in South Dakota. This flavor was actually discontinued by global brand Häagen-Dazs back in 2018, but with all those searches, it's clearly still missed today! While this one might be less prevalent in scoop shops and supermarkets, it's actually remarkably easy to make yourself, by simply blending the liqueur into a classic vanilla ice cream base.
Tennessee - cotton candy
This pleasing pastel-toned ice cream is sure to satisfy a sweet tooth. Cotton candy has its origins in late 19th century Nashville, Tennessee. Today, it's still remarkably popular both as a standalone product and a flavoring for other treats, including ice cream. Often tinted pink or blue, this ice cream is just as appealing to look at as it is to eat, with the sweet, caramelized flavor loved by children and adults alike.
Texas - Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla
Blue Bell Ice Cream is a well-known brand across the States, but having originated in Brenham, Texas, it has a particularly invested fan base here. And, while some might deem it a boring choice, the best-selling Blue Bell flavor is Homemade Vanilla. This classic frozen treat has been on the market for over 50 years, and Texans love it for its signature airy texture and deep, old-fashioned vanilla taste.
Utah - spumoni
This tri-colored delight is a favorite in Utah. Brought to America by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century, spumoni was actually the precursor to the ever-popular Neapolitan ice cream. However, rather than blending chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, spumoni sees chocolate, pistachio, and cherry flavors combined. This dessert is typically made with gelato, which has a lower fat content and denser texture than traditional ice cream. It's also often adorned with extra add-ins such as candied fruit, nuts, or cocoa nibs.
Vermont - Maple Creemee
If you're from Vermont, you've likely experienced the glorious taste of a Maple Creemee. This soft serve-style ice cream has a wonderfully light, airy texture and a rich maple syrup flavor. You'll find these beauties in Vermont ice cream shops throughout spring and summer, and many places have an impressive range of toppings to choose from, too. Creemees are amazing scattered with cookie crumbs or maple dust, or even dolloped with a layer of toasted marshmallow fluff.
Virginia - chocolate
Head to Virginia, and it's good old chocolate ice cream that takes the top spot, being the most ordered flavor on Instacart in summer 2024. This flavor is popular nationwide, and this requires little explanation. That rich, indulgent taste is universally loved, and fantastically versatile too. Whether you're topping it with toasted nuts, chewy candies, or a tangy fruit syrup, chocolate ice cream always brings the comforting vibes. And, it's great for pairing with other desserts like brownies, cookies, and cakes.
Washington - Dairy Godmother chocolate custard
In a 2024 Washington Post survey of 12 Washington ice cream shops, Dairy Godmother was ranked in joint first place. The shop consistently receives rave reviews, known for its iconic "frozen custard," which has a distinctly dense, creamy mouthfeel. This is thanks to its high egg yolk and milk fat content, and the specialist machine it's crafted with. The chocolate custard is one of Dairy Godmother's mainstay flavors, but there are plenty of other options to choose from, with the summer 2025 offerings including piña colada, Dubai chocolate, and banana peanut butter.
West Virginia - orange sherbet
Instacart's 2023 ice cream analysis revealed some unexpected results, and West Virginia's most-ordered flavor will be a surprise to many. Orange sherbet was the winner, and we're here for it. This light, fruity treat typically has a lower dairy content than traditional ice cream, with fresh orange juice replacing a portion of the milk and/or cream. It's packed with bright, citrusy flavor and serves as a lighter alternative to many other ice cream varieties.
Wisconsin - strawberry
The people of Wisconsin have a penchant for strawberry ice cream, and as per Holiday Calendar's study, this flavor was the most-purchased amongst resident grocery shoppers in 2024. Fresh and fruity, with the perfect balance of tang and sweetness, this subtle flavor pairs brilliantly with countless toppings, from berry compote to hot fudge sauce. It's great for combining with other ice cream flavors too, fitting in just as well alongside a sunny scoop of mango as it does with a chocolate or caramel-forward variety.
Wyoming - vanilla
Instacart data shows that in Wyoming, classic vanilla ice cream is the most-loved option amongst shoppers. Basic as it may be, this OG flavor is clearly still the go-to for many. The delicate notes of vanilla are perfectly suited to the rich dairy base, bringing out its natural creaminess, and there are no add-ins getting in the way of that smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture. It's ice cream in its purest form, and we can't argue with that.