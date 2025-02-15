Bourbon Butter Sauce Is The Boozy Ice Cream Topping You Never Knew You Needed

Salty, sweet, boozy, and creamy: Bourbon butter sauce is the ultimate topping for ice cream lovers. It's a decadent treat that's less overpowering than hot fudge, yet will still kick your dessert up more than a few notches. The best part? You can make it in under 10 minutes with just a few simple ingredients.

All you need is a half stick of unsalted butter, a cup of sugar, a half cup of heavy cream, and a tablespoon or two of bourbon. If you prefer a milder bourbon flavor, stick to one tablespoon. You can always add more after tasting. Any of the best bourbon brands will work, so use whatever you have on hand.

Of course, you'll also need some ice cream to serve it over. The sauce works best with a high-quality vanilla ice cream, but a combination of vanilla and chocolate works wonderfully too. You could also try it with some fancier flavors like brown butter or honeycomb if you feel inclined — it will boost the flavor of any selection, so go for whatever your heart desires.