Bourbon Butter Sauce Is The Boozy Ice Cream Topping You Never Knew You Needed
Salty, sweet, boozy, and creamy: Bourbon butter sauce is the ultimate topping for ice cream lovers. It's a decadent treat that's less overpowering than hot fudge, yet will still kick your dessert up more than a few notches. The best part? You can make it in under 10 minutes with just a few simple ingredients.
All you need is a half stick of unsalted butter, a cup of sugar, a half cup of heavy cream, and a tablespoon or two of bourbon. If you prefer a milder bourbon flavor, stick to one tablespoon. You can always add more after tasting. Any of the best bourbon brands will work, so use whatever you have on hand.
Of course, you'll also need some ice cream to serve it over. The sauce works best with a high-quality vanilla ice cream, but a combination of vanilla and chocolate works wonderfully too. You could also try it with some fancier flavors like brown butter or honeycomb if you feel inclined — it will boost the flavor of any selection, so go for whatever your heart desires.
Ready in minutes
To make the sauce, start by melting the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Then, whisk in the sugar, cream, and bourbon, along with a big pinch of salt. Simmer the mixture until it's thickened; it should be ready in under five minutes. Remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly. To serve, simply pour a few spoons over your ice cream.
You can add some chopped pecans or peanuts for some crunch, or top it with whipped cream for an even more indulgent treat. Bourbon sauce also pairs well with chocolate or fudge if you have those on hand. Just don't forget the cherry if you're making an ultimate sundae!
If you're looking for other ways to use the sauce, try pouring it over warm bread pudding, brownies, or an apple crisp. It's also delicious drizzled over sweet drinks, like a boozy iced caramel coffee. The sauce will keep for up to six days in a sealed container in the fridge. Just make sure to bring it up to room temperature before serving for the best results.