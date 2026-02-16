10 Creative Ways To Use Babybel Cheese
Perfect for snacking on the go, Babybel cheese is a winning addition to any lunchbox. Coming in neatly portioned, wax-wrapped rounds, these cheesy bites are loved by kids and adults alike. They're easy to keep fresh and won't make a mess if tossed into your bag in a hurry, and they serve as an excellent source of protein and calcium, all while delivering that signature mild, salty flavor that always hits the spot.
Though delicious as a standalone snack, Babybel is also ideal for combining with other ingredients, to transform it into something heartier. Being a semi-hard, Edam-style cheese, Babybel melts readily when heated, and creates a rather epic cheese pull too. This makes it an indulgent pick for stuffing, wrapping, and topping in all kinds of savory dishes, where its creamy taste and gooey texture will amp up the comfort factor no end. However, this cheese doesn't always require heating to shine. It's equally tasty diced up and tossed into chilled recipes, and its smooth, rounded form makes it ideal for crafting into fun shapes too.
So, if your usual approach to eating Babybel is simply straight out of the wrapping, it might time to try something new. With these creative techniques, it's easy to unlock Babybel's full potential, and take snack time from good to great.
Give it a crispy coating
Breading is an easy way to make just about any food more satisfying, and Babybel is no exception. Coated in a layer of crispy goodness and baked or fried until golden on the outside and melty in the middle, the cheese becomes a decadent appetizer that's perfect for dipping.
There are a few different methods to consider here. The classic approach is to first dunk the cheese rounds in beaten egg, then coat them in flour, and finish with a layer of breadcrumbs. To achieve that glorious crispy finish, you can either spritz the coated rounds with cooking spray and pop them in the oven or air fryer, or fry them in a layer of hot oil in a skillet. You don't necessarily have to stick to plain old breadcrumbs, either. An Italian-seasoned version will give the cheese a herby boost, while panko offers a lighter, ultra-crisp consistency. There are plenty of other alternatives to consider too, such as crushed up Doritos, cornflakes, or Ritz crackers.
These breaded Babybels are best served warm with your favorite dips. They'll taste amazing with the classics like ketchup, garlic mayo, or sweet chili sauce, and basil pesto would make for an especially elegant, flavorful pairing.
Turn it into cheesy stuffed meatballs
What's better than ordinary meatballs? Meatballs stuffed with cheese, of course. Mild and melty Babybel makes an incredible filling for tender beef, pork, of turkey meatballs, adding a creamy center and making the finished dish feel extra special.
Start by creating your meatball mixture with the ground meat, breadcrumbs, egg, and any other add-ins of your choice such as sauteed onion, herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Then, chop the unwrapped Babybels roughly into quarters. Take a handful of the meat mixture, flatten this in the palm of your hand, and place a piece of the cheese on top. Fold the meat up over the filling and roll everything into a ball, encasing the Babybel chunk securely inside. Now, you can bake or pan-fry the meatballs as normal, and then pair them with your favorite glaze or sauce, and perhaps a generous helping of spaghetti.
The original Babybel (that comes in the iconic red packaging) will work great for this technique, but you could also experiment with other varieties, such as Babybel Mozzarella, or Babybel White Cheddar. You can use a similar approach to make burgers as well, stuffing whole rounds of the cheese into the meaty patties before cooking.
Encase it in puff pastry
To upgrade Babybel with layers of flaky, crispy goodness, try baking it wrapped in puff pastry. This creative take on hand pies or mini strudels keeps the prep fuss-free, and the resulting savory, golden treats are the ultimate comforting snack. Keep the mini cheeses whole, and you can shape the pastry however you wish, whether that's wrapping each Babybel in a single pastry square, or sandwiching it between two circles. Gently pressing the edges of the pastry together with your fingers or crimping them with a fork will ensure the cheese remains contained inside. Once you've assembled the cheesy pastries, brush each lightly with beaten egg, and they're ready for baking in the oven or air fryer until puffed up and golden brown all over.
There's plenty of room for customization here, too. For example, you could enhance the cheese with other complementary fillings. Try adding a drizzle of honey, or dollop of fruity chutney or spicy chili jam. You can also get creative with the decoration if desired. A popular approach is to drape each cheese-stuffed round with bandage-like strips of pastry, and add edible eyes post-baking to create Halloween-themed baked cheese mummies.
Wrap it in bacon
By wrapping Babybel cheese in bacon, not only gives it a smoky, salty flavor boost, but increases its protein content too. The outer layer of meat creates a tempting textural contrast as it bakes up crisp, while the cheese inside becomes gorgeously gooey.
This Babybel upgrade is pretty self-explanatory. Essentially, you'll take thin strips of bacon, and wrap them tightly around the each cheese portion to fully cover it. Cook the bacon-wrapped Babybels in the oven, air fryer, or under the broiler until the bacon is crispy, and serve the meaty, cheesy bites as desired.
To add some sweet and tangy flavor into the mix, consider brushing the cheesy parcels with barbecue sauce before cooking. This will create a gorgeous sticky, caramelized coating on the bacon, and contrast the rich, salty cheese beautifully. Served warm, these will make an epic snack or appetizer, pairing well with everything from crusty bread to refreshing salads, and a whole host of sweet, spicy, and creamy dipping sauces.
Toss it into salads and grain bowls
Crumbled feta, shaved Parmesan, and pearls of mozzarella are all popular additions to fresh salads, but Babybel is can be the perfect tool for adding texture and savory flavor to all kinds of vibrant, veggie-packed creations.
The Mozzarella-style version of Babybel would work brilliantly in a Caprese-style salad, alongside juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and a tangy-sweet balsamic glaze. Just slice the rounds into halves, quarters, or smaller morsels if preferred, and toss these with the other ingredients before serving.
The original Babybel cheese is also a versatile pick, tasting wonderful with a wide range of favorites from leafy greens like spinach and arugula to peppery radishes and crunchy cucumbers. You could even incorporate it into a warm grain bowl with quinoa or rice, and roasted Mediterranean vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. To create some crunchy contrast to the tender cheese, don't hesitate to top the salad off with toasted pine nuts or pumpkin seeds, or scatter over some crunchy croutons.
If you're looking to spruce up a vegan-friendly salad, this is the perfect opportunity to try Babybel's plant-based offering. These "cheeses" also come in the usual round shape, but see the wax coating switched for a vibrant shade of version, and despite there being no milk in sight, they're designed to taste much like the original cheese.
Give your grilled sandwich an epic cheese pull
When crafting a grilled cheese sandwich, the variety of cheese is one of the most important factors in achieving greatness. While we're completely on board with tried-and-tested classics like cheddar, Havarti, and Gruyere, we feel the humble Babybel deserves more recognition. This cheese melts down effortlessly and offers a subtle, versatile flavor. Plus, taking that first crispy, gooey bite will yield the most amazing cheese pull.
You'll build the sandwich the usual way, spreading the outsides with butter or mayo, and adding the cheese to the middle. To ensure even distribution, slice the Babybel crosswise into multiple thinner disks, and lay these evenly across the bread. Pan-fry the assembled sandwich in butter until golden on both sides, and the slice it in half to reveal that mouth-watering layer of melted cheese inside.
To take your Babybel grilled cheese to the next level, consider elevating it with some extra add-ins. These could be other cheeses like grated Parmesan or sliced sharp cheddar, or perhaps something meaty like crispy bacon or pulled pork. Sauteed veggies such as mushrooms, onions, or bell peppers will also work great, while condiments like cranberry sauce, pesto sauce, or honey can also serve as powerful flavor boosters.
Transform it into fun, kid-friendly snacks
The primary function of Babybel's red wax coating might be preserving freshness, but it also comes in handy for transforming the mini cheeses into eye-catching themed snacks. By strategically cutting out sections of the wax, you can inject heaps of personality, turning the basic rounds into creative characters perfect for kids parties, lunchboxes, or family crafting sessions.
Babybel monsters are a super fun option. These can be made by first removing the wax strip that goes around the middle of the cheese, then cutting two triangular "fangs" into the resulting opening. Stick on some edible eyes, and you've got a frightfully cute little monster, that's sure to get kids excited about snack time. Babybel ladybugs are another favorite, which see the wax strip removed, and the two remaining semicircles of wax decorated with black dots (just grab a sharpie or some stick-on gems) to create the "wings." Add a halved black olive for the head, and we guarantee you'll be impressed with your crafty creation.
The red wax doesn't always have to form part of the design, either. The perfectly round shape of the cheese makes it the perfect base for making whimsical animal faces. Try cutting out long ears and a heart-shaped nose from a slice of carrot, and securing these onto the cheese along with black peppercorn eyes to make an adorable Babybel bunny.
Stuff mushrooms
A tempting addition to any party spread, stuffed mushrooms typically feature cheeses like Parmesan, cheddar, or cream cheese. Babybel, however, is a top tier substitution. The rounds will fit snugly inside the mushroom cups, and melt down easily without making things greasy or messy. And, the cheese will pair fantastically with a range of other fillings too.
First up, you'll need to select some mushrooms large enough to contain the Babybels, such as cremini or Portobello varieties. Give them a good clean and remove the stems, then get to work adding your fillings to the hollowed caps. Making the cheese the main event is a perfectly acceptable approach, perhaps with a scattering of your favorite herbs or spices, but we highly recommended layering some additional fillings beneath. This will add more texture and help you build a well-rounded flavor profile. Crumbled sausage, diced Prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped nuts, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs are all great options. Other veggies like wilted spinach or caramelized onion will also pack in savory depth, as will aromatic minced garlic.
Once you've spooned your chosen medley of fillings into the mushrooms caps, top each one with a Babybel round, and bake everything in the oven until tender and melty. For a final touch of elegance, garnish the cheesy stuffed mushrooms with chopped fresh parsley.
Use it as a pizza topping
Looking to switch things up on your next pizza night? Grab some Babybel cheese and give your pie a delightfully decadent twist. Shredded mozzarella may be traditional, but these mini rounds serve as a fun alternative that'll cover your crust in irresistible puddles of gooeyness. And, you'll get that all-important stretch as you bite into every slice.
Using Babybel cheese as a topping couldn't be simpler. Start by adding a layer of tomato sauce to the pizza crust, and sprinkling over any other shredded cheeses that take your fancy. Then, arrange the unwrapped Babybel rounds evenly atop your pizza, adding as many as you see fit (feel free to slice them into thinner cross sections if preferred). You can leave things as they are, or follow with some complementary toppings. Roasted bell peppers, shredded chicken, pepperoni, or olives will all fit in seamlessly alongside the mild, creamy taste of the Babybel. Now, your cheesy creation is ready to hit the oven.
Don't forget that Babybel can be used to jazz up store-bought pizzas too, which can sometimes be a little stingy on the cheese front. By throwing on a handful of extra cheese rounds, you can turn a basic frozen pizza into something a whole lot more appealing.
Add it to egg muffins
Egg muffins are a wholesome, protein-packed breakfast popular amongst keen meal preppers, and adding cheese to these convenient savory bakes is always a good idea. Most recipes see eggs beaten and combined with diced cooked meat, veggies, and shredded cheddar, before being baked in a muffin tin. However, opt for diced Babybel and your egg bites will come out loaded with pockets of luscious, creamy goodness. The cheese's mellow flavor makes it ideal for little ones, and it'll still add plenty of richness to the tender egg base.
Sauteed broccoli, bell pepper, onion, or mushrooms would make fantastic additions to the Babybel chunks. Or, toss in diced ham, turkey, or cooked and crumbled bacon for a meatier twist. Seasonings like paprika, garlic powder, or Italian herbs can help to bring everything together, while a scattering of chopped parsley of chives is a wonderful way to add freshness and color.
To really amp up the indulgence here, you could even leave the Babybel rounds whole, placing one cheese portion into each lined muffin hole, and pouring the egg-meat-veggie mixture over the top. This way, you'll get a seriously melty middle, and cheese pull action guaranteed.