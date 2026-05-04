9 LesserEvil Popcorn Flavors, Ranked

If you're in the mood for popcorn, you should get your hands on LesserEvil. The brand focuses on organic popcorn in a range of flavors, but it also offers eats like Moonions, which are crunchy, onion-flavored corn rings, and Cheezmos, which are cheesy corn puffs. I tried out nine of the company's popcorn varieties to see which is worth the space in your pantry. I must say, they're all flavorful and enticing. If you placed a bag in front of me, I'd happily eat half of it in one go. Therefore, I really had to get nitty-gritty about how I was going to rank these.

Ultimately, I decided to judge them on the overall flavor intrigue, how well the flavor works, and how crave-worthy they are. Which one had me scooping my hand into the bag and shoveling popcorn in my mouth? My top pick did exactly that, and while the rest are totally tasty, I didn't eat as much of them. Either way, you butter be ready to get snacking.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.