14 Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Remember racing after the ice cream truck on a scorching day just to snag the perfect popsicle? These days, all it takes is a stroll through the freezer aisle at the grocery store. Sure, some duds are still in the mix, but as someone who took a long hiatus from eating store-bought popsicles — only to rediscover them as a parent — I can confidently say that they've come a long way.

In case you missed it, Tasting Table ranked several store-bought popsicle brands – and Outshine was the winner. Miles beyond the neon sugar-water sticks of the past, Outshine's frozen fruit bars skip the artificial coloring and high-fructose corn syrup in favor of real fruit juice for bold flavors that adults appreciate and kids devour. But with a vast lineup that includes mango Tajín, creamy coconut, and pomegranate — not to mention assorted variety packs — deciding which Outshine flavor to buy can feel more dizzying than refreshing.

So, I decided to channel my inner child and taste every Outshine frozen fruit bar I could get my hands on. A breakdown of my methodology is at the end of the article, but fresh, vibrant flavors, irresistible textures, and visual appeal were all attributes of the top-rated bars — and not to give anything away, but there are a lot of winning flavors!