14 Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Remember racing after the ice cream truck on a scorching day just to snag the perfect popsicle? These days, all it takes is a stroll through the freezer aisle at the grocery store. Sure, some duds are still in the mix, but as someone who took a long hiatus from eating store-bought popsicles — only to rediscover them as a parent — I can confidently say that they've come a long way.
In case you missed it, Tasting Table ranked several store-bought popsicle brands – and Outshine was the winner. Miles beyond the neon sugar-water sticks of the past, Outshine's frozen fruit bars skip the artificial coloring and high-fructose corn syrup in favor of real fruit juice for bold flavors that adults appreciate and kids devour. But with a vast lineup that includes mango Tajín, creamy coconut, and pomegranate — not to mention assorted variety packs — deciding which Outshine flavor to buy can feel more dizzying than refreshing.
So, I decided to channel my inner child and taste every Outshine frozen fruit bar I could get my hands on. A breakdown of my methodology is at the end of the article, but fresh, vibrant flavors, irresistible textures, and visual appeal were all attributes of the top-rated bars — and not to give anything away, but there are a lot of winning flavors!
14. Mango with Tajín
Tajín, a zesty blend of chili peppers, lime, and salt, is a Mexican spice that has gone from a family recipe to a global spice phenomenon. The credit goes to Horacio Fernandez, who had the brilliant idea to turn his grandmother's homemade chile sauce into a dry spice blend. Tajín is delicious sprinkled on everything from eggs and roasted nuts to soups and fresh fruit, and even coated on popsicles for a tangy balance of sweet heat.
While Tajín and mango are often considered a perfect match, this particular combination fell short. The spice blend was only on the outside of the popsicle, so the first lick delivered an unexpectedly intense blast of heat — so much so that it triggered a coughing fit. Even as someone who can handle spice, I found the punch overwhelming. The mango's sweetness should have mellowed the heat, but it didn't come through soon enough to create a balanced bite. I would have preferred the Tajín blended throughout the popsicle for a more even flavor. As a result, this isn't a combo I'll be going back to.
13. Raspberry
Tasting Table may have crowned Outshine the best store-bought popsicle brand you can buy, but the brand's raspberry fruit bar doesn't quite live up to that reputation. At first glance, it looks promising with its vibrant, ruby-red hue that practically shouts, "Eat me." And with a nutritional profile that includes 60 calories and 14 grams of sugar per bar, it's a relatively balanced sweet treat.
Unfortunately, the taste and texture didn't match the pop's visual appeal. The flavor is surprisingly muted and not sweet enough; instead, it's excessively tangy, which isn't appetizing in the least. Even more disappointing is its icy texture, which made for a less enjoyable eating experience. While it isn't the worst bar on this list, the raspberry popsicle definitely falls short compared to the other standout flavors in the Outshine lineup. For a brand that's known for its vibrant, fruit-forward pops, this one feels like a miss.
12. No sugar added strawberry
This sugar-free popsicle has a pale red hue — much lighter than the vibrant shade of Outshine's classic strawberry flavor. Its texture leans towards the mushy side, which made me feel pressured to eat it before it could melt. While it's refreshing and tasty, the strawberry flavor is faint and light. A glance at the ingredients explains why: Water tops the list, with "white grape juice from concentrate" coming in third right after strawberries, which is likely why the strawberry flavor is a bit muted.
Still, it's a perfectly decent option for a sugar-free treat — especially if you're trying to cut back on sugar (or want your kids to do so). As expected, this popsicle has about 45 calories per bar — the lowest of all the bars on this list. Note that, unlike Outshine's regular strawberry flavor, this no-sugar version doesn't have any strawberry chunks and gets its sweetness from a blend of low-calorie sweeteners, including sorbitol, sucralose, and acesulfame potassium.
11. Grape
This popsicle tastes like rich, creamy sherbet on a stick — decadent and bursting with bold grape flavor. It is undeniably delicious, with an ultra-smooth texture and a deep, velvety purple hue that makes it as beautiful as it is tasty. Made with Concord grape puree, it delivers an intense flavor reminiscent of your favorite Concord grape jam. As it melted on my tongue, it reminded me of a thick smoothie, both surprising and satisfying.
That said, this fruit bar didn't quite hit the mark as a refreshing summer treat. It has a richness that borders on dessert territory, making it feel more like an after-dinner sweet than a way to cool down on a hot day. And with 70 calories and 16 grams of sugar per bar, it leans toward the higher end of the sugar spectrum. While I wouldn't necessarily reach for this popsicle poolside, I'd still enjoy it as a fruity, frozen indulgence when I'm in the mood for something a little more filling and deeply flavorful.
10. Lime
Outshine's lime popsicle delivers a combination of tart, acidic, and slightly bitter lime flavor — but in a delectable way that's lively and bright. At 50 calories per popsicle, it's one of the lightest options in the bunch, yet it doesn't skimp on flavor. Bright and refreshing, it tastes like real lime rather than an overly sweet imitation. Anyone who loves citrus with a kick will undoubtedly be a fan of this frozen bar.
That said, this lime pop likely wouldn't be as universally crowd-pleasing as some of the other tasty options on the list because, well, it's lime-flavored. Between bites, I couldn't help but think that it tasted more like a zesty palate cleanser than a warm-weather treat. Additionally, its crisp, icy texture makes it feel more akin to a frozen squeeze of lime juice than a dessert. While it wins points for having one of the lowest calorie counts of the group, Outshine's lime fruit bar doesn't have a wide enough appeal to rank higher.
9. Pomegranate
The first thing that stands out about this pomegranate pop is its stunning color. It's bold, jewel-toned fuchsia that's almost too pretty to bite into. Unfortunately, its visual appeal — along with its modest 60 calories — were its best features.
The initial bite brings a strong hit of tannins that leaves a dry coating on the tongue. The taste is sharply tangy, with not enough sweetness to balance it out, despite its 16 grams of sugar per pop. It's no doubt an authentic pomegranate flavor, thanks to juice from concentrate being the main ingredient, but it may be too intense and sophisticated for the average popsicle craving, especially for kids.
Outshine deserves credit for offering a bold and genuine pomegranate flavor, but as a standalone popsicle flavor, it's not that appealing. Pomegranate is tart and slightly tannic on its own, which can be polarizing. Pairing it with a sweeter, milder fruit — like blueberry or pear — could round out the edges and create a more crowd-pleasing flavor.
8. Creamy coconut
If you're a fan of coconut, this dreamy, tropical pop delivers big time. Made with coconut cream, shredded coconut, and cream, Outshine's coconut bar tastes incredibly authentic, without any artificial aftertaste that often comes with coconut-flavored treats. Its solid white color hints at its pure, no-nonsense ingredients, but what really sets it apart are the bits of sweet, chewy, shredded coconut throughout. That added texture makes this fruit bar stand out and gives it the extra points that lift it up in my ranking.
However, this pop lost some traction because at 110 calories, it has the highest calorie count of all those on the list — and with close to 18 grams of sugar, it's also on the sweeter side. The creaminess of this bar also made it feel heavier than others on the list, making it taste more like ice cream than a popsicle.
7. Mango
Outshine's mango popsicle is a creamy, refreshing treat that strikes a nice balance of sweetness. It's made with both mango puree and mango juice from concentrate, which gives it a full-bodied flavor that tastes like biting into a perfectly ripe mango at the peak of summer. The texture of this pop is very nice and luxurious. Unlike many fruit popsicles that are icy or brittle, this one is smooth and satisfying with a velvety consistency. With 70 calories and 16 grams of sugar, it definitely sits on the sugary side, but it doesn't taste overly sweet.
Along with Outshine's coconut fruit bar, the mango flavor delivers a yummy taste of the tropics. However, mango ranked higher for its refreshment factor. While the coconut fruit bar felt heavy — bordering on ice cream territory — the mango fruit bar kept things light and juicy. Basically, it was flavor without the weight. Ultimately, the mango popsicle just felt more like a popsicle, which is what this ranking is all about.
6. Pineapple
If you like pineapple, Outshine's pineapple fruit bars have your name written all over them. This creative pineapple popsicle radiates beachy vibes with its vibrant yellow hue. Each bite uncovers sweet, candy-like chunks of real pineapple that turn this pop into a juicy, refreshing treat that's oh-so-fruity. The flavor is mouthwatering and bright.
However, it's worth noting that this pop comes with a hefty sugar load — around 18 grams per pop, the highest of all the pops in this lineup. At 70 calories, it's tied with mango and grape as one of the higher-calorie options, and second only to coconut. It's an undeniably delicious pop, but with that much sugar packed into each pop, it's a sugary splurge that tends to melt faster than the other flavors, which kept this fruit bar just outside the top five.
5. Lemon
Cracking the top five is Outshine's lemon fruit bar. It has a natural flavor and soft pale yellow hue, but don't let its simplicity deter you. While Outshine's lime flavor leaned too acidic, the brand's take on lemon had a respectable balance of sweetness and tartness that hit the mark, just like a tall glass of homemade lemonade on a 90-degree day. The pop's texture is both smooth and icy with a bit of a crunch that some may feel is a bit too similar to shaved ice. Nevertheless, its taste is a refreshingly zesty escape on a lazy summer afternoon.
At 60 calories, it's right in line with other pops, but its 14 grams of sugar put it on the sweeter side. Still, for a frozen treat that tastes this vibrant and satisfying, it's absolutely worth it. It may not be the most complex flavor, but it's certainly one of the most craveable for both adults and kids alike, no matter the season.
4. Watermelon
Admittedly, I was already a fan of Outshine's watermelon pops before this tasting — but revisiting them only reaffirmed why they're a staple in my freezer. With a pretty pink hue and an incredibly refreshing flavor, this pop nails the taste of real watermelon. It's perfectly sweetened without being overwhelming, and every bite is a refreshing escape from the heat. Store-bought watermelon juice never tastes like the real thing, but this popsicle somehow captures that fresh, true watermelon taste. My seven-year-old can't get enough of them, and neither can I.
One of the lighter options on this list, the watermelon pop boasts just 50 calories, which helped to boost it up in the rankings. The watermelon taste is juicy, pure, and clean — one that I'd instantly recognize in a blind taste test. However, watermelon is a tricky flavor to get right because it's such a mellow flavor. While Outshine does a great job at handling this, some may feel that it's too subtle and not punchy enough.
3. Peach
Breaking into the top three is Outshine's peach fruit bar. This frozen treat captures the essence of summer in one perfectly chilled pop. Visually, it's gorgeous, with its soft pinkish-orange hue reminiscent of ripe, sun-kissed peaches. The best part? This pop delivers a flavor experience that's nearly indistinguishable from biting into a perfectly ripe peach. From the first lick, the bright, juicy notes burst onto the tongue, offering a mouthwatering balance of sweetness and freshness. The peach flavor is spot-on — lush, vibrant, and satisfying. It's the kind of frozen treat that makes you pause mid-bite to appreciate how much it really tastes like the real fruit.
At 60 calories and about 16 grams of sugar per pop, it's on par with most of the other frozen fruit bars on this list. For those moments when you're reaching for something to cool down with on a hot day or just craving the flavor of ripe peaches out of season, this fruit bar delivers it beautifully.
2. Tangerine
This citrusy pop was a delightful surprise — an instant reminder of the nostalgic frozen treats from my childhood but with grown-up flavor. From the first bite, it delivers a burst of bold tangerine flavor that's both tart and sweet, with just the right amount of zing to keep things interesting. The icy texture is incredibly refreshing, making it the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day. I especially loved its cheery, vibrant orange hue.
What sets this pop apart is how real it tastes — flavor-forward, juicy, and unmistakably tangerine. It's one of those treats you keep eating without even realizing it because it's just. so. yummy. The flavor lingers and leaves a stronger impression than the lower-ranked flavors, like watermelon and lemon. And with only 60 calories and 14 grams of sugar, this fruit bar strikes a nice balance between lightness and indulgence.
1. Strawberry
Taking the top spot in this ranking is Outshine's strawberry fruit bar. It was a standout in both flavor and quality. Its deep pink color — naturally colored with beet juice — is enticing, but the most welcome surprise was the use of fresh strawberries throughout the pop, which added the most pleasing chewy texture. The taste is vibrant and unmistakable strawberry, delivering a burst of real fruit without any artificial aftertaste. With strawberries as the main ingredient and a touch of juice from concentrate, it offers the real taste of fresh berries.
At 14 grams of sugar per pop, it tastes sweet yet natural. It's no surprise Outshine's strawberry fruit bars are often sold out in my experience — it's clearly a fan favorite. Whether it's a blazing summer afternoon or a chilly autumn day when you just want a taste of sunshine, this bar is a total winner.
Methodology
For this review, I chose Outshine frozen fruit bars based on their availability at my local grocery store. To ensure a consistent and fair comparison, I avoided Outshine fruit pops and fruit blends, focusing solely on the standard fruit bars.
I evaluated each bar based on three key criteria: appearance, taste, and texture. All bars were tasted on their own, without any accompaniments. The top-ranking selections delivered vibrant, fresh fruit flavor without being overly sweet. I awarded points for bars that looked visually appealing and whetted the appetite. Texture also played a role. Bars with a smooth, soft consistency didn't necessarily score higher than those with an icier texture, as long as it melted pleasantly on the tongue. Ultimately, the winning bars were ones I could picture myself reaching for on a hot, sweltering day and savoring, one refreshing bite at a time.