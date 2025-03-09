Here's The Best Store-Bought Popsicle Brand You Can Buy

Whether you grew up with Push-Up Pops, Firecrackers, or Fudgesicles, there's a popsicle sure to satisfy both grown-up palates and those young at heart. If you're pressed for time and need to skip the creative homemade popsicles in favor of a more streamlined option, there are several brands to consider. Tasting Table ranked 12 store-bought popsicles in myriad flavors, shapes, and clever names and determined that the Outshine brand lives up to its title, standing out from the popsicle pack with a number of fun fruit flavors, craveable textures, and unbeatable taste.

Per Tasting Table's findings, what makes Outshine bars the absolute best of the store-bought selection comes down to a few important factors. First and foremost, the selection of quality fruit bars is quite varied. You can either grab a variety pack to sample different flavors or grab a pack of a single flavor of your favorite popsicles. Using real fruit flavor and offering options like tangerine and pomegranate that you don't see in most other store-bought brands also sets Outshine apart.