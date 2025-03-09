Here's The Best Store-Bought Popsicle Brand You Can Buy
Whether you grew up with Push-Up Pops, Firecrackers, or Fudgesicles, there's a popsicle sure to satisfy both grown-up palates and those young at heart. If you're pressed for time and need to skip the creative homemade popsicles in favor of a more streamlined option, there are several brands to consider. Tasting Table ranked 12 store-bought popsicles in myriad flavors, shapes, and clever names and determined that the Outshine brand lives up to its title, standing out from the popsicle pack with a number of fun fruit flavors, craveable textures, and unbeatable taste.
Per Tasting Table's findings, what makes Outshine bars the absolute best of the store-bought selection comes down to a few important factors. First and foremost, the selection of quality fruit bars is quite varied. You can either grab a variety pack to sample different flavors or grab a pack of a single flavor of your favorite popsicles. Using real fruit flavor and offering options like tangerine and pomegranate that you don't see in most other store-bought brands also sets Outshine apart.
What makes Outshine truly shine
The style of Outshine bars is resemblant of paletas, which are distinguished from popsicles by their composition of natural ingredients and fruits. While Outshine does use sorbitol and sucralose in its no-sugar-added fruit ice bars, the rest of its frozen fruit bars are made with cane sugar. The selection of Outshine fruit bars includes such flavors as grape, lemon, lime, mango, peach, and watermelon. In addition to these singular flavors, Outshine offers Tropical Punch and Cherry Limeade in its Fruit Blend flavor selection, as well as a version of its mango flavor with the addition of Tajín. And, if there's one thing Tasting Table loves about ice pops, it's coating them in Tajín.
Another unique and noticeable feature of these popsicles is the presence of small pieces of real fruit, such as the shredded coconut in Outshine's Creamy Coconut flavored popsicle, which definitely adds a desirable new dimension of both taste and texture to the treat. Also, the fact that the creamy coconut bar is made with real milk and coconut cream accounts for its luscious consistency. Customer reviews celebrate these popsicles for being low in calories, reasonably priced, and filled with real fruit taste. With so many to choose from, there's no doubt you'll find at least one variety — or more — that you love.