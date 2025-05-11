Why Store-Bought Watermelon Juice Never Tastes Like The Real Thing

For the best-tasting watermelon juice, you should make it yourself. All you need is the fruit and a blender. Start with a ripe and juicy watermelon (make sure you pick the perfect one). Slice away the rind, then cut the flesh into small chunks to throw into the blender and blitz for around 30 seconds. After blending, you can strain the watermelon juice through a strainer or sieve to get rid of the pulp, or keep it as it for some extra fiber. However, keep in mind that watermelon doesn't actually have that much fiber, so you're not missing out on too much if you do decide to strain the juice.

Use the juice as is or mix it into a drink. To preserve your nectar, store the watermelon juice in an airtight container and store in the fridge within two hours. Consume within three or four days. To keep the juice for longer, you can also freeze it for up to a year. You can expect to get around 1½ pound of watermelon juice for every pound of watermelon you have. Though the heavier the melon, the juicier it should be. That's why you should pick the heaviest melon for its size if you plan on juicing it.