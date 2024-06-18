How Long Does Fresh Watermelon Juice Stay Good For?

Watermelon juice is the ultimate refreshing summer beverage and one of the easiest juices to make. You get all the delicious sweet, sour, and bitter notes in a single hydrating sip. No need for a fancy juicer here! Simply toss some fresh cubed watermelon into a blender, and voilà — fresh watermelon juice. That said, it has a limited shelf life. All fresh, unpasteurized juices are best consumed within 24 hours, but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days. It's also important not to leave fresh watermelon juice sitting out at room temperature for longer than 2 hours. However, you can further extend its shelf life by freezing it for up to 16 months.

To store watermelon juice in the refrigerator, place it in an airtight container, such as a lidded glass jar, and fill it to the top to reduce the chances of oxidation. If opting for the freezer, you have a few options. For starters, you can pour the freshly made juice into ice cube trays to create convenient frozen cubes you can thaw and enjoy year-round. Alternatively, you can blend the frozen cubes to make a delicious slushie. Another option is to pour the juice into popsicle molds and place them in the freezer, perfect for satisfying those cold treat cravings. If you freeze watermelon juice in a glass jar, be sure to leave room for it to expand without shattering the glass.