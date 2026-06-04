The Flavorful Frozen Chicken Wings That Punch Above Their Price, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might not associate fresh, hot chicken wings with the freezer aisle, but a few grocery brands sell amazing frozen wings at prices lower than your local sports bar. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer, rub them down with zesty seasoning, and you'll forget all about the chicken wings at your favorite fast-food place. Of all stores, Walmart has the best kind: Restaurant-Style Wings With Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, sold under the store's brand name, bettergoods.

At just under $9 for a 22-ounce bag, bettergoods Restaurant-Style wings are said to punch well above their price in terms of quality and taste. They come in several flavors, but lemon pepper seems most popular online. "They're better than a lot of pizza chain wings!" one user said on a Reddit thread from r/frozendinners. Another Walmart reviewer said they "hit the jackpot" with the frozen wings. "These days, where can you get a plate of wing dings for less than nine dollars?!"

Beyond price, customers appreciate how the seasoning comes in a separate packet, so you can adjust the flavor intensity to your preference. Their crispy texture was also given praise and the meat quality is said to be pretty decent. Though, when it comes to variety, you're likely to find more drumsticks than flats in each pack.