This Protein-Packed Pick Is One Of The Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Road Trips

Whether you're looking for something wholesome, decadent, or anything in between, Trader Joe's has snack foods aplenty. Among the aisles of this popular grocery store, one product you shouldn't overlook is in its refrigerated section. Protein-packed Perfect Bars rank highly in Tasting Table's estimations, are accessibly priced, and are available at Trader Joe's in a variety of different and delightful flavors.

These peanut butter-based bars are an ideal food for taking on road trips, sustaining you through busy days, and noshing on as a simple snack time indulgence. Per Tasting Table's roundup of Trader Joe's road trip snacks, Perfect Bars truly live up to their name. As for portability, the refrigerated bars can spend up to a week outside of the fridge when kept at room temperature. With flavor options that include chocolate chip cookie dough, dark chocolate chip peanut butter, pumpkin pie, and peanut butter versions, customers across the internet have rejoiced upon finding this road trip snack on Trader Joe's shelves.

One Redditor writes, "The Perfect Bar is back on shelves at my store!" Trader Joe's shoppers respond in the comments, praising the Perfect Bars for their reliability, great taste, and value for the price. Another commenter shares, "I am so grateful for whoever recommended these on this sub. So good." Elsewhere on Reddit, some users theorize about the existence of secret flavors exclusive to Trader Joe's stores.