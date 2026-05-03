19 Trader Joe's Snacks Perfect For Road Trips

One March morning in 2020, I packed up my little sedan and began my five-day journey across the country from Washington, D.C. to my new home of Portland, Oregon. I was a girl on a budget, and I knew eating out for every meal would be out of the question, so I headed to my tried-and-true sustenance hub, Trader Joe's, to stock up on snacks that would sustain me on the road for the next week.

That's one of the Trader Joe's hauls I'm the most proud of. Sure, I ended up running through the odd drive-thru every so often on my road trip, but the snacks I got actually did a pretty good job of keeping me alert on 12-hour drives and minimizing stops. Below is a list of many of the Trader Joe's snacks I took on my cross-country road trip, as well as some I'd definitely pack should I ever move across the country again. Some are nourishing, some are fun, some are caffeinated, and none are super messy. Getting ready to spend a few days in the car? Here's everything you should grab before you head out.