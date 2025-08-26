6 Dubai Chocolate Bars You Can Buy In The US, Ranked
If you have yet to hop on the Dubai chocolate train, don't worry, as the trend is still firmly in its heyday — and you don't even have to make your own pistachio cream to try it. In fact, earlier in 2025 Shake Shack released a Dubai chocolate shake, and the same summer saw Crumbl dropping a stellar Dubai chocolate brownie, much to the delight of doting fans (myself among them). I've since developed an unwelcome craving for the sweet treat's profile. I mean, pistachio cream, crunchy kadayif (or kataifi, or shredded phyllo), and chocolate? They're a match made in sweet tooth heaven, and Crumbl's not the only chain taking advantage of its skyrocketing popularity.
Several craft chocolate makers have understandably thrown their hats in the ring, and the result was one of the best taste-tests I've done to date. Surprisingly, though the same basic ingredients go into making every variation of Dubai chocolate, all the bars I tried tasted starkly different from one another. Some were more subtle, while others boasted a thick and creamy center. A few let the kadayif take center stage, and some brands brought ample salt into the equation. I couldn't possibly do a quality-focused ranking when the structure of each bar varies so widely, so instead we'll treat this as a "leveled" ranking of sorts. The bars at the bottom represent the most basic iterations of the treat that are suitable for those new to the flavor profile, while those toward the top are for consumers familiar with the profile and ready for a treat that really packs a punch.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
6. Lindt
You may already be familiar with Lindt — it's one of the most ubiquitous names in the chocolate industry, and it has its hands in everything from chocolate bars to chocolate truffles and, now, Dubai chocolate. Lindt's Dubai-style chocolate bar is the perfect entry point for consumers new to the concept. It gives a welcome introduction to the chocolate-kadayif flavor profile with a relatively thin filling that doesn't mar its chocolate exterior. If you're on the fence about Dubai chocolate, I'd start with this bar.
As it always is, Lindt's milk chocolate is rich and not at all too milky. The minimal amount of filling still gives a welcome crunch from its kadayif pieces and the pistachio paste is readily apparent, even if not as thick as I'd have liked (but then again, I could eat Dubai filling with a spoon). I passed some of my samples along to a friend who hadn't yet dived into the Dubai chocolate world, and she called this her favorite — though she liked the others, this bar was the most amenable to her palate. If you see Lindt's bar in stores, don't pass it by. But if you want something that takes things up a notch, keep reading.
5. BeeMax
We're going to ignore appearances here — tragically, the summer heat partially melted this bar by the time it reached my house, but I still managed to salvage it (thank you, refrigerator). The milk chocolate-coated bar will give eaters a fuller sense of what Dubai chocolate has to offer, but it's still not too "out there." The chocolate exterior is thick enough that the bar as a whole won't taste foreign.
There's also the simple fact that it's delicious. Even though I'm not generally a fan of milk chocolate, I really liked the flavor of the shell, and the interior was even better. The pistachio filling was very creamy and buttery, interrupted every so often by a kadayif crunch. This bar kicks the basic formula up a notch with its noticeably thick filling, while still being inviting to any chocolate lover — in this, it's a great bar to get if you're still a bit new to Dubai chocolate, but really want to get a hit of pistachio cream alongside decadent chocolate.
4. Lovetta
Up next is a delightful (and unquestionably gorgeous) Dubai chocolate bar from Lovetta. The brand seems to have fully committed to the Dubai trend, even releasing its own Italian pistachio cream for consumers to get creative with — personally, I'll be using some to elevate my next dessert martini. This bar features the obvious ingredients: milk chocolate, pistachio cream, and knafeh.
If you want a bar with ample crunch, this is the one for you. Whereas other bars on this list used knafeh more sparingly, Lovetta's packed it in — the result is a chocolate bar with a pretty thick chocolate exterior, filled with a pistachio paste that's more crunchy than creamy. If you're not used to (or put off by) the buttery mouthfeel of pistachio cream, this bar offers an avenue to get that pistachio flavor while retaining the crunch you may be looking for in a chocolate bar. It's a yummy entry, to be sure, and may impart one of the most "fun" eating experiences of any bar in this lineup.
3. Robinson Confections
Now we're headed into buttery, creamy, flavor-packed filling territory, and it's a sight to behold. This bar includes the notable addition of tahini to its filling, which adds another layer of nuttiness to its overall flavor and made it a really decadent entry. Moreover, it's won several awards and sees nothing but stellar reviews from consumers. This is the perfect bar for those who love the Dubai profile but prefer it paired with milk chocolate — my following two picks feature dark chocolate and may be less suitable for those who usually choose milk chocolate.
I loved this bar. The interior absolutely melts in your mouth, and while the pistachio flavor is potent, it marries perfectly with its milk chocolate exterior. The kadayif sprinkled throughout gives it a subtle crunch that's not overbearing; I thought the company struck the ideal balance. The Belgian milk chocolate is exceptionally good on its own. This is a smooth, easy-to-eat chocolate bar that packs a punch of flavor without introducing anything too wild into the equation, and I found it to be an exceptional entry here.
2. Chocolat Uzma
Dark chocolate lovers, these final two bars are for you. If you don't need any subtlety from your Dubai chocolate, reach for one of my top picks — they're very similar to one another with just one noticeable factor differentiating them. First, Chocolat Uzma's brand deserves a shoutout for its minimal ingredient list and social initiatives. All you'll find in this bar is dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and wheat; moreover, all purchases support Palestinian charities.
The pistachio filling in this bar is insane, especially when paired with the relatively thin dark chocolate exterior. It's everything Dubai aficionados look for in their chocolate — buttery and insanely creamy, with a smooth, rich mouthfeel that's occasionally punctuated by a knafeh crunch. The filling boasts an incredibly pure pistachio flavor. I'm thoroughly obsessed with this bar. All its components meld together seamlessly, and the result is something truly decadent. If you're looking to level up your Dubai chocolate game, this is an easy-to-recommend bar, though I'm not sure I would start a newbie with this one (but then again, that's just me).
1. Charles Chocolates
Last but certainly not least, if you want a rich, dark, salty, flavorful Dubai chocolate experience, I'd have to pick Charles Chocolates as the brand for you. It boasts many of the same qualities as my previous pick, and the only reason I'd pick this bar is for the salted chocolate — personally, the noticeable saltiness took this bar to new heights for me.
Again, the pistachio filling is wildly creamy, and the kadayif brings just the right amount of light crispiness into the equation. The chocolate shell is once again thin enough to allow the pistachio cream and kadayif to shine, and because it's dark chocolate, it still acts as the perfect accent to the rest of the bar. The filling tastes unadulterated with a potent pistachio flavor that's only enhanced by the presence of salt. This is a bar to behold, and one I'd recommend if you think you've tried everything Dubai chocolate has to offer — it's really a remarkable entry in the genre.
Methodology
I was impressed by the sheer variety of textures and flavors this tasting brought me. Perhaps I shouldn't have been; crafting chocolate is an art, after all, and artistic expressions will obviously vary. Regardless, ordering the bars was difficult, and I ultimately decided to rank them from the tamest to the wildest Dubai chocolate bars. Lindt's took the number six spot primarily because of its thin filling, which will give Dubai initiates a welcome intro to the trend. The number one pick from Charles Chocolates had a thin dark chocolate exterior that let the pistachio cream shine, and its saltiness made it the most sumptuous of the bunch.
Those in the middle had varying chocolate-pistachio-kadayif ratios; I put the bars with a thicker chocolate coating below those with thinner ones, as I think they'll be more amenable to those who aren't ready for punchy pistachio yet. But, truly, I'd suggest picking up a few bars and conducting your own taste test. Try the Dubai chocolates in your own concoctions, too — the pistachio and chocolate would taste lovely with popcorn.