6 Dubai Chocolate Bars You Can Buy In The US, Ranked

If you have yet to hop on the Dubai chocolate train, don't worry, as the trend is still firmly in its heyday — and you don't even have to make your own pistachio cream to try it. In fact, earlier in 2025 Shake Shack released a Dubai chocolate shake, and the same summer saw Crumbl dropping a stellar Dubai chocolate brownie, much to the delight of doting fans (myself among them). I've since developed an unwelcome craving for the sweet treat's profile. I mean, pistachio cream, crunchy kadayif (or kataifi, or shredded phyllo), and chocolate? They're a match made in sweet tooth heaven, and Crumbl's not the only chain taking advantage of its skyrocketing popularity.

Several craft chocolate makers have understandably thrown their hats in the ring, and the result was one of the best taste-tests I've done to date. Surprisingly, though the same basic ingredients go into making every variation of Dubai chocolate, all the bars I tried tasted starkly different from one another. Some were more subtle, while others boasted a thick and creamy center. A few let the kadayif take center stage, and some brands brought ample salt into the equation. I couldn't possibly do a quality-focused ranking when the structure of each bar varies so widely, so instead we'll treat this as a "leveled" ranking of sorts. The bars at the bottom represent the most basic iterations of the treat that are suitable for those new to the flavor profile, while those toward the top are for consumers familiar with the profile and ready for a treat that really packs a punch.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.