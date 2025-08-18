Review: Crumbl's Dubai Chocolate Brownie Is Our New Favorite Take On The Trend

Well, folks, the time has finally arrived — Crumbl has bestowed upon fans its tantalizing take on the Dubai chocolate trend, and it's certainly a sight to behold. From all appearances, the Dubai Chocolate Brownie is a layered masterpiece. You've probably caught wind of the dessert's testing stages by now, and it's no secret that it's been in development for a little bit. Since it's finally here, of course we had to try it.

Crumbl has always been one to be hip with the times, so a Dubai chocolate-adjacent release was pretty much inevitable. It helps that the chain has released desserts even more unique than this beloved flavor trend, so it was clearly up to the task — but does the Dubai Chocolate Brownie deliver on all it promises? I had to try it for myself, so I walked to my neighborhood shop bright and early on a quest for a sweet treat for breakfast. Here's what I thought.