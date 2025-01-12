The 11 Most Uniqe Crumbl Cookie Flavors Of All Time
When you bite into a cookie, traditionally you might expect a sweet, warm, and relatively normal flavor to burst onto your taste buds. Not according to Crumbl Cookies, who have transformed the cookie industry and flipped that expectation on its head. Famous for its innovative, unique, and sometimes polarizing cookie flavors, Crumbl Cookies has quickly become the fastest growing bakery chain in the United States. In 2022, the bakery chain reported selling around 1 million cookies daily, on average.
The anticipation of Crumbl's crazy flavors is what keeps the company's dedicated fanbase coming back week after week. Crumbl operates on a rotating flavor menu meaning that every week, the cookie chain offers six unique cookie flavors. Some of these are fan favorites brought back from previous weeks, but the menu always features at least one new flavor drop. The novelty of these limited-time flavors has generated a dedicated community of cookie enthusiasts, ready and eager to review these new flavors each week. Fans online prepare each week to discuss and evaluate Crumbl's crazy, unexpected, and delicious creations.
As of August 2024, Crumbl's cookie release schedule had generated an impressive catalog of over 200 unique flavors and it continues to release more cookie and non-cookie desserts each week. Crumbl has a long list of unique and unexpected flavor ideas, but 11 of them are so crazy they deserve a special mention.
1. Almost Everything Bagel
Dessert for breakfast, anyone? Crumbl Cookies did what we were all thinking with maybe the wildest breakfast item it could dessert-ify. Enter the Almost Everything Bagel cookie flavor, Crumbl Cookies' first-ever savory menu item. This crazy cookie features a neutral cookie base that is rolled in the everything bagel spice mix. While Crumbl hasn't revealed the exact ingredients in their special everything blend, typically this mix will include savory flavors like garlic flakes, onion flakes, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and kosher salt — all of which definitely push this cookie flavor outside of the realm of traditional. To top all of this off, the cookie is finished with a swirl of softened cream cheese. Put together, this cookie has a surprising and uncanny resemblance to an actual everything bagel.
The Almost Everything Bagel cookie was released back on September 5, 2022, as part of Crumbl Cookies' breakfast-themed flavor lineup. If you're wondering whether this unique Crumbl cookie flavor tastes as weird as it sounds, Crumbl's fans would generally say, yes. The cookie flavor received plenty of debate and mixed reviews from customers. Since its initial menu drop, it has not been brought back into the Crumbl rotation.
2. Cornbread
According to Crumbl, cornbread isn't only reserved for your holiday dinner menu. Introduced in January 2021 as Crumbl Cookies' 'most intriguing flavor yet', the Cornbread cookie has turned out to be a surprising hit in the cookie-eating community. This unique Crumbl cookie features a cornbread cookie base that is then brushed with a honey butter glaze, and topped with a dollop of honey buttercream.
The perfect mix of sweet and savory, this cookie has us all wondering why we hadn't thought to make cornbread in cookie form a long time ago. Crumbl Cookies' Tiktok fans rave about this cookie's slightly gritty and crunchy texture from the addition of real cornmeal in the cookie base. This combined with the cookie's sweet toppings has had fans demanding this cookie be made part of Crumbl Cookies' regular menu. Needless to say, the Cornbread cookie was deemed a popular favorite and has been brought back eight times since the initial drop.
3. Pineapple Dole Whip
How often do you get to indulge in a fruity cookie and get transported to the happiest place on earth? Crumbl shockingly managed to accomplish both in one cookie with their Pineapple Dole Whip flavor — a unique take on the beloved Pineapple Dole Whip treat found at Disneyland and Disneyworld. This Crumbl cookie does not hold back on the fruity vibes and features a pineapple cookie base with a creamy pineapple whipped cream topping.
True to the pineapple flavor, this cookie is both tart and sweet which balances out surprisingly well in cookie form. Weird as it sounds, this fruity-flavored cookie has generated plenty of hype and has been brought back occasionally on the Crumbl Cookies rotating menu. It was also rated 13th on Tasting Table's 35 Best Crumbl Cookies Ranked list. Crumbl truly embraced the baffling on this one and in doing so maybe made it the happiest flavor on earth?
4. Buttermilk Pancake
As we know, Crumbl is not afraid to shy away from breakfast flavors. Continuing with the random breakfast theme is the Buttermilk Pancake cookie flavor. Playing on an uncanny resemblance to a real buttermilk pancake — especially when stacked high for presentation in the Instagram photos — the Buttermilk Pancake cookie is, well ... an interesting choice.
This flavor uses a plain pancake base cookie, glazes it with buttermilk syrup, and then tops it with a creamy buttercream frosting. The cookie is slightly crunchy, not too sweet, and somehow maintains the subtly unique pancake flavor. You have to give Crumbl some extra credit too for how cute and fun the pancake presentation is.
This unique Crumbl cookie originally dropped in November 2021 and was met with pretty positive reviews. One Reddit user praised the cookie saying that, 'both in taste and originality, [the cookie] one of the best I've had by them by far!'. The cookie even landed a spot on Tasting Table's 35 Best Crumbl Cookies Ranked list. Since its initial debut, the Buttermilk Pancake cookie has been brought back to the menu several times.
5. Orange Creamsicle
Orange ... in a cookie? Crumbl had to be the first with this one when the company released its Orange Creamsicle flavor. This cookie really takes us back to carefree, childhood summer days spent running around the pool. Based off of the delicious creamy, citrusy popsicle dessert, this cookie was brought out to evoke summertime nostalgia. With an orange cookie base, orange buttercream, and finished with white chip drizzle, the cookie really does evoke a bold orange flavor — whether you like that or not. One reviewer captured this saying, 'This one wasn't my favorite, but def tasted like orange'.
The Orange Creamsicle cookie gets mixed reviews. Released originally in August 2021, some Crumbl fanatics found it disappointing, calling it slightly underwhelming and claiming that it 'lacked flavor'. The cookie recipe was apparently revamped before a re-release in 2022 where it was slightly more successful. Love it or hate it — either way, this cookie is creative and somehow manages to bring citrus into the cookie realm.
6. Blue Raspberry ft. ICEE
Have you ever considered making a cookie from your favorite frozen convenience store treat? Probably not, but you can bet Crumbl Cookies did. Crumbl's Blue Raspberry ft. ICEE flavor features an unexpected partnership with the slushy company ICEE. Both companies welcomed this seemingly bizarre collaboration on Tiktok, when the ICEE Bear Mascot and Crumbl's own CEO made a show picking up this one-of-a-kind treat. The cookie itself features a vanilla base, topped with a tart blue raspberry ICEE frosting, sprinkled with crystal sugar, and finally finished with an edible candy straw. The frosting is really the star of this cookie, which is a bright, vibrant blue and truly evokes the unmistakable Blue Raspberry flavor.
This unique Crumbl cookie was dropped for the company's 4th of July flavor line in 2022. As crazy as it sounds, some Crumbl fans claim this is one of their favorites. Tasters on Reddit described the tartness of the ICEE frosting as being 'perfectly balanced' with the rest of the cookie. And whether you consider this great or just plain weird, fans also claim that the cookie tastes exactly like Blue Raspberry ICEE drink it is based off of. No word if it turns your teeth the same shade of electric blue as the drink. This flavor hasn't been brought back yet, signaling to us it might be a bit too much for Crumbl's customers.
7. Fried Ice Cream
Fried ice cream is a standout dessert even in its original form, which is partially why this Crumbl Cookies flavor feels like such a surprise. Naturally, the cookie company shot to bring it to an even higher level. Even though Crumbl may have reached a little bit to bring this cookie to life, it has become a fan favorite.
Fried ice cream is traditionally made by covering vanilla ice cream in an egg white meringue mixture, and then coating it in cinnamon and crushed cornflakes. It turns out this translates pretty well to a cookie. The Crumbl version features a cinnamon cookie with white chocolate frosting, this cookie may seem basic until you consider its delicious crunchy topping. The cookie is finished with an irresistible cornflake and vanilla wafer crumble topping which gives it a unique, textural contrast.
This cookie is undoubtedly a win in the Crumbl lineup. Some tasters have gone as far to say this cookie is 'Immaculate. Splendid. A whole 10/10 experience' and 'the greatest cookie crumbl has ever made'. Creative and delicious. What more could a cookie lover want?
8. Raspberry lime ft. Sour Patch Kids
It's not every day you get the chance to taste a sour cookie, but Crumbl's Raspberry Lime ft. Sour Patch Kids' flavor gives you that opportunity. This cookie features a tangy lime sugar cookie base with a very surprising, sour raspberry Sour Patch filling. It is then topped with lime frosting and finished with a dusting of sour patch candy. This may seem like a lot for the taste buds to handle, but the cookie is pleasantly sour and has been received surprisingly well by the Crumbl Cookies fanbase. Tasting Table included this cookie on a list of 21 Crumbl Cookie Flavors We Desperately Need Year-Round and many other reviewers have also coined it as one of the bakery's most unique cookies.
Not only has this cookie been considered a delicious win, but purchases of it also support a good cause. During its time on the Crumbl menu, 20 percent of all Raspberry Lime ft. Sour Patch Kids cookie sales were donated to local chapters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Weird as it may be, you can't help but consider this cookie flavor a win for Crumbl.
9. Waffle
Crumbl Cookies obviously loves its breakfast flavors and Waffle is yet another interesting one. Featuring a thick waffle cookie base — with indentations to resemble a real waffle — a rich maple syrup glaze, and finished with a thick dollop of buttercream frosting to mimic a lump of butter, this cookie comes shockingly close to an authentic waffle experience. There is no mistaking what this cookie flavor is when you look at it; this cookie's uncanny resemblance to the real thing makes it a bold and unique Crumbl treat.
Fans have loved the Waffle flavor, and this cookie has been brought back five times since its original release in September 2021. One reviewer raves about the flavor describing it as, 'Crumbl's best breakfast cookie; the dough isn't too sweet or too dry, which helps the waffle taste. And it comes with syrup!'. I guess that sometimes Crumbl's weird and bold flavor ideas do pay off.
10. Bubblegum
Bubblegum ice cream is a thing, but a bubblegum cookie? Crumbl decided to give this flavor a try during its Halloween week flavor drop in 2021. The flavor features a vanilla sugar cookie base topped with pink bubble gum frosting and is finished with white sprinkles and (fun bonus) a piece of real bubble gum. The cookie tastes exactly how you think it might — like an extra sweet, slightly-over-the-top, candy treat. Crumbl honestly timed this one perfectly for Halloween.
This cookie was apparently inspired by the CEO and Co-founder's daughter's love for bubblegum and fully embraces that undeniable, childhood desire for a sweet treat. Crumbl fans have given the cookie mixed reviews though. Many tasters did find the flavor too sweet overall. One user on Reddit described it as 'like bubblegum flavored medicine you got as a kid. BUT. It wasn't terrible?' The flavor hasn't been brought back, though some Crumbl fans seem to still seem to be holding out hope.
11. Dirt Cake
Dirt Cake is one of those nostalgic childhood treats you may have completely forgotten about. Crumbl decided to dig this treat out of our memories and create a clever, and delicious twist on it. Shocking us once again, Crumbl released their Dirt Cake flavor and brought back all of the childhood nostalgia with its fun and creative take.
This cookie is decadent and features a deep, chocolatey cookie base, coated in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with a chocolate frosting, sprinkled with crunchy chocolate streusel, and finished with a gummy worm. While definitely not the healthiest cookie in the company's lineup, it may be the most fun on our taste buds!
This cookie is loved by the Crumbl Cookies fans, and has received a fair amount of attention due to its creativity. One fan commented 'Not to be that guy but add this to the main menu it's what put me onto y'all'. The comment really says it all, because this cookie is emblematic of what Crumbl Cookies does best: creating out-the-box, unique, and fun cookie flavors no one might have expected. Dirt Cake was released for Halloween 2021 (the worm is...pretty scary), this cookie has been brought back a couple of times since, much to everyone's delight.