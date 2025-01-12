The 11 Most Uniqe Crumbl Cookie Flavors Of All Time

When you bite into a cookie, traditionally you might expect a sweet, warm, and relatively normal flavor to burst onto your taste buds. Not according to Crumbl Cookies, who have transformed the cookie industry and flipped that expectation on its head. Famous for its innovative, unique, and sometimes polarizing cookie flavors, Crumbl Cookies has quickly become the fastest growing bakery chain in the United States. In 2022, the bakery chain reported selling around 1 million cookies daily, on average.

Advertisement

The anticipation of Crumbl's crazy flavors is what keeps the company's dedicated fanbase coming back week after week. Crumbl operates on a rotating flavor menu meaning that every week, the cookie chain offers six unique cookie flavors. Some of these are fan favorites brought back from previous weeks, but the menu always features at least one new flavor drop. The novelty of these limited-time flavors has generated a dedicated community of cookie enthusiasts, ready and eager to review these new flavors each week. Fans online prepare each week to discuss and evaluate Crumbl's crazy, unexpected, and delicious creations.

As of August 2024, Crumbl's cookie release schedule had generated an impressive catalog of over 200 unique flavors and it continues to release more cookie and non-cookie desserts each week. Crumbl has a long list of unique and unexpected flavor ideas, but 11 of them are so crazy they deserve a special mention.

Advertisement