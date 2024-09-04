We Tried 5 Crumbl Desserts: Do They Live Up To The Hype Of The Cookies?

It's almost impossible to resist the allure of that bright pink storefront with the smell of sugar wafting out the front door. Known for its huge array of innovative cookie flavors (257, to be exact) and weekly changing menu, Crumbl has stolen the hearts and tastebuds of Americans with nearly 900 locations churning out millions of cookies daily.

Now a national phenomenon, Crumbl started with humble beginnings: a labor of love born of two cousins who wanted to create the perfect chocolate chip cookie. Cookies have always been the heartbeat of the clean-cut bakery but recently, there have been a few newcomers on the rotating weekly menu. Dessert bars, pies, cakes, and even puddings have begun springing up in the place of a sixth cookie, and fans have mixed feelings about the new additions, taking to Reddit to argue whether or not the brand should just stick to what they do best: cookies.

To get to the bottom of this dessert dilemma, I took it up on myself to visit a small handful of Atlanta-area Crumbl locations to taste-test a few of these recent confections. Judging on qualities like portion size, flavor, and consistency, I not-so-scientifically weighed whether these additional desserts were worth the calories and if they deserved a spot next to Crumbl's much-beloved cookies. So, what was the final verdict? Let's see how the cookie crumbles.