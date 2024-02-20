Crumbl Debuts Tres Leches Cake, Its Newest Non-Cookie Treat

Crumbl's biggest fans probably know that the company has previously released a very similar item: the Tres Leches Cake Cookie. So, how different is the Tres Leches Cake from its cookie counterpart? The main difference is that the cake has the tres leche sauce already soaked into it, whereas the cookie came with the sauce on the side.

Additionally, given that they are two different types of treats, the consistency will also be different. Even though the cookie had a cakey texture, the actual cake is naturally going to be a bit more light and fluffy. The Tres Leches Cake is served inside of a square tin — just like another limited-time menu item, Cinnamon Squares, which recently became the first non-cookie baked treat offered by Crumbl when they were released in January of 2024.

While, unfortunately, you can't indulge in both the Tres Leches Cake and Tres Leche Cake Cookie at the same time — or even the Cinnamon Squares — you can choose from one of the other items on the menu this week to pair with your Tres Leches Cake: the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie, the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie, the Classic Peanut Butter Cookie, the Chocolate Cake Batter Cookie, and the Iced Oatmeal Cookie.