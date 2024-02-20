Crumbl Debuts Tres Leches Cake, Its Newest Non-Cookie Treat
If you're familiar with Crumbl and its rotating weekly menu, then you know that the baked goods company has plenty of cookie flavors based on cakes — such as the Birthday Cake featuring Oreo and the Confetti Cake (both of which appear in our ranking of the 35 best Crumbl cookies). But now, the company is taking it a step further and adding actual cake to its menu. Crumbl just announced, via a press release, the newest sweet treat to its rotation: the Tres Leches Cake.
Describing the newest addition, the release states: "Crafted with precision, the Tres Leches Cake features a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon." If you're intrigued by this newest non-cookie treat, then you'll want to pop over to your nearest Crumbl as soon as possible. Because of the company's weekly rotating menu, the Tres Leches Cake will only be available from Monday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24.
Is the Tres Leches Cake different from the Tres Leches Cake Cookie?
Crumbl's biggest fans probably know that the company has previously released a very similar item: the Tres Leches Cake Cookie. So, how different is the Tres Leches Cake from its cookie counterpart? The main difference is that the cake has the tres leche sauce already soaked into it, whereas the cookie came with the sauce on the side.
Additionally, given that they are two different types of treats, the consistency will also be different. Even though the cookie had a cakey texture, the actual cake is naturally going to be a bit more light and fluffy. The Tres Leches Cake is served inside of a square tin — just like another limited-time menu item, Cinnamon Squares, which recently became the first non-cookie baked treat offered by Crumbl when they were released in January of 2024.
While, unfortunately, you can't indulge in both the Tres Leches Cake and Tres Leche Cake Cookie at the same time — or even the Cinnamon Squares — you can choose from one of the other items on the menu this week to pair with your Tres Leches Cake: the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie, the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie, the Classic Peanut Butter Cookie, the Chocolate Cake Batter Cookie, and the Iced Oatmeal Cookie.