Crumbl Debuts Cinnamon Squares, Its First Non-Cookie Baked Treat, In Stores This Week

Crumbl has made its name on the back of a massive rotating menu, and that long list of cookies is about to get its most unique item ever this week. It's hard to tell just how many different types of Crumbl cookies there are, as items sometimes make comebacks while others disappear forever, but it's easily over 270 at this point. The only commonality in all these offerings, from banana bread to birthday cake, is that they are all, well, cookies.

But moving into the week of January 22, 2024, Crumbl has unveiled its new lineup of flavors, and it includes the first non-cookie product the store has ever offered: Cinnamon Squares. Hardcore Crumbl fans on Instagram first noticed Cinnamon Squares being tested in a few markets last fall, and now they are available nationwide. According to a press release from Crumbl, the Cinnamon Squares have a fluffy cake base, are mixed with brown sugar cinnamon butter, and are topped with a vanilla-flavored cream cheese frosting.

They can be purchased on their own or added to boxes, just like any Crumbl cookie, but they do appear to be priced at a 49-cent premium above the other weekly offerings. The company describes them as "mouthwatering" and "perfect for sharing," but you may need to hop on their app and order one quickly, as the social-media-focused brand frequently sells out of its viral, limited edition creations.